In Yachting World February 2023 issue we speak to the fastest woman to sail around the world, Donna Bertarelli and ask what drives her in her continued quest to set a new Jules Verne record and offer our advice on how to be a valuable first mate when stepping aboard someone else’s boat.
Out on the water we test the brand new Contest 49CS and get a first sail of the Excess 14 catamaran. Plus the what to look out for in 2023 as we take a peek at the boats that will be making their debuts at Boot Dusseldorf and the most exciting gear coming to a chandlery new you in the new year.
News
New Zealand sets a 120-knot land yacht speed record
How the ARC fleet rallied to help a dismasted yacht
Around-the-world teams prepare for The Ocean Race
Features
Best mates
How to be a valuable first mate, whether you’re stepping aboard another yacht, or want a co-skipper’s support on yours
Trophy hunter
The fastest woman around the world, Dona Bertarelli has spent years trying to set a Jules Verne record. We find out why
Sub-zero sailing
A spectacular and memorable expedition exploring the mountains of Greenland aboard a carbon Gunboat 68 catamaran
New gear and yachts
First look: Excess 14 – Can spacious performance cruising multihulls be built in large volumes at competitive prices? Excess thinks so…
Boat test: Contest 49CS – Contest has created a hull with a unique option of two decks and layouts – we spend two days sailing the aft helm 49CS
New Yachts:Yacht launches at Düsseldorf boat show in January
Gear:Highlighting the very best of the 2022 DAME gear award winners and nominees
Practical features
Special report
Foraging and fishing in the South Pacific
Shorthanded sailing
Outside gybes explained by Pip Hare
5 expert tips
How to prioritise to win offshore races
Extraordinary boats
Iconic ORMA 60 trimaran Flo
Weather briefing
Navigating through the doldrums