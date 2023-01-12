In Yachting World February 2023 issue we speak to the fastest woman to sail around the world, Donna Bertarelli and ask what drives her in her continued quest to set a new Jules Verne record and offer our advice on how to be a valuable first mate when stepping aboard someone else’s boat.

Out on the water we test the brand new Contest 49CS and get a first sail of the Excess 14 catamaran. Plus the what to look out for in 2023 as we take a peek at the boats that will be making their debuts at Boot Dusseldorf and the most exciting gear coming to a chandlery new you in the new year.

News

New Zealand sets a 120-knot land yacht speed record

How the ARC fleet rallied to help a dismasted yacht

Around-the-world teams prepare for The Ocean Race

Features

Best mates

How to be a valuable first mate, whether you’re stepping aboard another yacht, or want a co-skipper’s support on yours

Trophy hunter

The fastest woman around the world, Dona Bertarelli has spent years trying to set a Jules Verne record. We find out why

Sub-zero sailing

A spectacular and memorable expedition exploring the mountains of Greenland aboard a carbon Gunboat 68 catamaran

New gear and yachts

First look: Excess 14 – Can spacious performance cruising multihulls be built in large volumes at competitive prices? Excess thinks so…

Boat test: Contest 49CS – Contest has created a hull with a unique option of two decks and layouts – we spend two days sailing the aft helm 49CS

New Yachts:Yacht launches at Düsseldorf boat show in January

Gear:Highlighting the very best of the 2022 DAME gear award winners and nominees

Practical features

Special report

Foraging and fishing in the South Pacific

Shorthanded sailing

Outside gybes explained by Pip Hare

5 expert tips

How to prioritise to win offshore races

Extraordinary boats

Iconic ORMA 60 trimaran Flo

Weather briefing

Navigating through the doldrums