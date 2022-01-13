In Yachting World February 2022 issue we test the Swan 58, a fast, luxury bluewater cruiser that can also be handled by a couple. We bring you expert advice on moving from a monohull to a catamaran from pro skipper, Nikki Henderson, while Chris Nicholson talks how to sail at night.

Elsewhere Rupert Holmes takes a look at the latest yacht launches from the big yards set to hit the water in 2022 and Toby Hodges casts his eye over the most innovative gear to hit this market ready for the season ahead.

News

Dramatic mid-ocean rescues in the ARC and ARC+ rallies

Post-Brexit VAT relief for UK yacht owners

F1 teams join battle for the next America’s Cup

Features

Taming a cat

Moving to a performance multihull can be a big leap. Pro coach Nikki Henderson shares expert techniques

Transat tactics

The Transat Jacques Vabre saw some remarkable victories – what lessons can other long distance sailors learn?

Green and pleasant land

An easy summer cruise along England’s south coast proved an unexpected treat for American Phil Johnson Doubling up An catamaran charter in Australia was a chance to experience life on two hulls and two iconic cruising destinations

New gear and yachts

On test: The Swan 58 aims to be a fast, luxury bluewater cruiser that can also be handled by a couple. Does it succeed? The best new launches from the big yards in early 2022 Top new gear unveiled at the METS equipment show Making life easier with powered winch handles

Practical features