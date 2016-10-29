February 2019

On sale 10 January, the February 2019 issue of Yachting World is a bumper one – including a free 32-page Multihulls magazine.  Toby Hodges finds out why Beneteau’s new Oceanis 46.1 might be one of their biggest sellers yet, Elaine Bunting meets the ARC crews as they complete their transatlantic, and we have exclusive photos from Susie Goodall’s dramatic Southern Ocean rescue (by crane!).

News

Solo racer Susie Goodall rescued from deep in the Southern Ocean

More teams are lining up for the 2021 America’s Cup challenge

Ultime class 2019 solo round the world race postponed

Cookson 50 Kuka3 dominates the RORC Transatlantic

Features

Three ways west

Three ARC fleets sailed across the Atlantic on very different routes. Elaine Bunting reports from each

Plan of campaign

Pip Hare has dreamed of sailing solo round the world since she was a teenager – now she’s entering the next Vendée Globe

Dalmatian downtime

One yacht, two hulls, four children and seven stunning Croatian islands – Toby Hodges charters a bareboat from Split

Old ship, new mission

Caught up in the Indian Ocean tsunami of Boxing Day 2014, Shane Granger finds a new purpose for his historic freighter

New yachts and gear

The next big thing? Oceanis 46.1 

Tested: Beneteau’s new stepped hull design Oceanis 46.1 could become its most popular model ever

New yachts

Classic-style sloop Anna, a fusion of old and very new

New gear

Latest gear available – everything including the kitchen sink

Plus: a pair of electric winch handles are put to the test

Practical features

Special report

Developments in cures for motion sickness – might the autonomous car industry have the answer?

Extraordinary boats

Route du Rhum Class 40 winner, Veedol

Weather briefing

Chris Tibbs on sailing towards Panama

Masterclass with Pip Hare

How to deal with calms

5 tips

Skills for running the bow offshore, with Jack Bouttell

 

COVER PICTURE

The new Beneteau Oceanis 46.1 – tested from page 72.

Photo by Bertol Kolthof

