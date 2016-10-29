On sale 10 January, the February 2019 issue of Yachting World is a bumper one – including a free 32-page Multihulls magazine. Toby Hodges finds out why Beneteau’s new Oceanis 46.1 might be one of their biggest sellers yet, Elaine Bunting meets the ARC crews as they complete their transatlantic, and we have exclusive photos from Susie Goodall’s dramatic Southern Ocean rescue (by crane!).

News Solo racer Susie Goodall rescued from deep in the Southern Ocean More teams are lining up for the 2021 America’s Cup challenge Ultime class 2019 solo round the world race postponed Cookson 50 Kuka3 dominates the RORC Transatlantic Features

Three ways west

Three ARC fleets sailed across the Atlantic on very different routes. Elaine Bunting reports from each

Plan of campaign

Pip Hare has dreamed of sailing solo round the world since she was a teenager – now she’s entering the next Vendée Globe

Dalmatian downtime

One yacht, two hulls, four children and seven stunning Croatian islands – Toby Hodges charters a bareboat from Split

Old ship, new mission

Caught up in the Indian Ocean tsunami of Boxing Day 2014, Shane Granger finds a new purpose for his historic freighter