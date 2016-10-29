On sale 10 January, the February 2019 issue of Yachting World is a bumper one – including a free 32-page Multihulls magazine. Toby Hodges finds out why Beneteau’s new Oceanis 46.1 might be one of their biggest sellers yet, Elaine Bunting meets the ARC crews as they complete their transatlantic, and we have exclusive photos from Susie Goodall’s dramatic Southern Ocean rescue (by crane!).
News
Solo racer Susie Goodall rescued from deep in the Southern Ocean
More teams are lining up for the 2021 America’s Cup challenge
Ultime class 2019 solo round the world race postponed
Cookson 50 Kuka3 dominates the RORC Transatlantic
Features
Three ways west
Three ARC fleets sailed across the Atlantic on very different routes. Elaine Bunting reports from each
Plan of campaign
Pip Hare has dreamed of sailing solo round the world since she was a teenager – now she’s entering the next Vendée Globe
Dalmatian downtime
One yacht, two hulls, four children and seven stunning Croatian islands – Toby Hodges charters a bareboat from Split
Old ship, new mission
Caught up in the Indian Ocean tsunami of Boxing Day 2014, Shane Granger finds a new purpose for his historic freighter
New yachts and gear
The next big thing? Oceanis 46.1
Tested: Beneteau’s new stepped hull design Oceanis 46.1 could become its most popular model ever
New yachts
Classic-style sloop Anna, a fusion of old and very new
New gear
Latest gear available – everything including the kitchen sink
Plus: a pair of electric winch handles are put to the test
Practical features
Special report
Developments in cures for motion sickness – might the autonomous car industry have the answer?
Extraordinary boats
Route du Rhum Class 40 winner, Veedol
Weather briefing
Chris Tibbs on sailing towards Panama
Masterclass with Pip Hare
How to deal with calms
5 tips
Skills for running the bow offshore, with Jack Bouttell
COVER PICTURE
The new Beneteau Oceanis 46.1 – tested from page 72.
Photo by Bertol Kolthof