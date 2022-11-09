In Yachting World December 2022 issue we explain everything you need to know to set off on an Atlantic adventure in the next couple of years. Plus we bring you info from someone who has been there and done that as Nick Bubb reveals what 15,000 miles of sailing with his family has taught him.
We take to the water in two new boats to put them through their paces, Foutain Pajot’s latest catamaran, the Aura 51 and Beneteau’s eagerly awaited new boat in their First line, the Beneteau First 44. All this and advice on surviving storms from sailors who have done so, the latest new kit tested at sea, and the first in Pip Hare’s brand new series on solo sailing.
News
Spectacular racing at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez
Sailing to 80° North in an inflatable catamaran
Features
Big Atlantic countdown
Tempted by an Atlantic adventure? We look at how to prepare for an Atlantic crossing in just one or two years
A year to remember
Cruising the world on his catamaran, Nick Bubb reveals what he’s learned sailing 15,000 miles with his family
Lessons from Cape Town
Few scenarios are more feared than a Southern Ocean storm. Those who’ve faced them explain how to cope
New gear and yachts
Boat test: We take Beneteau’s eagerly anticipated new First for a sail, a boat designed for efficient performance on the water
Boat test: When a boat is your home the space and comfort it provides become paramount. We sail Fountaine Pajot’s Aura 51
Appealing production yachts unveiled at the autumn shows
Push-button furling plus Christmas gift ideas
Sailing gear put to the test in a gruelling 1,800-mile race
Practical features
Special report
Using tides to swim the length of Britain
Shorthanded sailing
New technique series with Pip Hare
Nav briefing
Chris Tibbs on new wave routing software
5 expert tips
Strategies for winning race starts with Ben McGrane
Taking ownership
Advice on choosing a family yacht