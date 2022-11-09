In Yachting World December 2022 issue we explain everything you need to know to set off on an Atlantic adventure in the next couple of years. Plus we bring you info from someone who has been there and done that as Nick Bubb reveals what 15,000 miles of sailing with his family has taught him.

We take to the water in two new boats to put them through their paces, Foutain Pajot’s latest catamaran, the Aura 51 and Beneteau’s eagerly awaited new boat in their First line, the Beneteau First 44. All this and advice on surviving storms from sailors who have done so, the latest new kit tested at sea, and the first in Pip Hare’s brand new series on solo sailing.

News

Spectacular racing at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez

Sailing to 80° North in an inflatable catamaran

Features

Big Atlantic countdown

Tempted by an Atlantic adventure? We look at how to prepare for an Atlantic crossing in just one or two years

A year to remember

Cruising the world on his catamaran, Nick Bubb reveals what he’s learned sailing 15,000 miles with his family

Lessons from Cape Town

Few scenarios are more feared than a Southern Ocean storm. Those who’ve faced them explain how to cope

New gear and yachts

Boat test: We take Beneteau’s eagerly anticipated new First for a sail, a boat designed for efficient performance on the water

Boat test: When a boat is your home the space and comfort it provides become paramount. We sail Fountaine Pajot’s Aura 51

Appealing production yachts unveiled at the autumn shows

Push-button furling plus Christmas gift ideas

Sailing gear put to the test in a gruelling 1,800-mile race

Practical features

Special report

Using tides to swim the length of Britain

Shorthanded sailing

New technique series with Pip Hare

Nav briefing

Chris Tibbs on new wave routing software

5 expert tips

Strategies for winning race starts with Ben McGrane

Taking ownership

Advice on choosing a family yacht