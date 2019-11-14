December 2019

In this month’s issue, Helen Fretter takes a look back at the 2010s – a decade of innovations that have changed sailing forever. Toby Hodges tests the Rustler 57, Pete Goss cruises up the East Coast of the US to Maine, Ernesto Bertarelli discusses the America’s Cup, plus a special report on how to understand your diesel engine better.

News

As Ben Ainslie’s INEOS Team UK launches its AC75 Britannia, what’s the design thinking? Spirit Yachts’ new superyacht Cruising guru Jimmy Cornell’s new yacht will be a catamaran

Features

Plan your big escape Just when is the right time to cut loose and sail away? Any time, as Helen Fretter discovers A decade that changed sailing Helen Fretter takes a retrospective look at the years from 2010-2019, a decade of innovations that changed sailing forever Maine attraction Pete Goss heads up the east coast of the US to Maine, to enjoy chance meetings and all the quirks of life Ernesto Bertarelli The Swiss billionaire shook up the America’s Cup with Alinghi. could he be lured to rejoin the radical competition? Built to rule the waves Rustler’s stunning new flagship may cause you to re-evaluate what comfort is all about when cruising… New gear and yachts Impressive debuts: Beneteau First 53, Oyster 565, Swan 48 Be seen at sea with smarter AIS – developments and limitations Tested: Globalstar Spot X budget satellite communications

Practical Features

Special report Understanding how your diesel engine works Extraordinary boats Matt Sheahan on the ETF26 Masterclass with Pip Hare Crossing an ocean in good shape Road to the Cup Ben Ainslie on soft wingsails Navigation briefing Sailing in extreme heat and humidity 5 tips Communicating with the bow team to avoid crew mutiny

