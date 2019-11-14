December 2019

In this month’s issue, Helen Fretter takes a look back at the 2010s – a decade of innovations that have changed sailing forever. Toby Hodges tests the Rustler 57, Pete Goss cruises up the East Coast of the US to Maine, Ernesto Bertarelli discusses the America’s Cup, plus a special report on how to understand your diesel engine better.
News
As Ben Ainslie’s INEOS Team UK launches its AC75 Britannia, what’s the design thinking?
Spirit Yachts’ new superyacht
Cruising guru Jimmy Cornell’s new yacht will be a catamaran
Features
Plan your big escape
Just when is the right time to cut loose and sail away? Any time, as Helen Fretter discovers
A decade that changed sailing
Helen Fretter takes a retrospective look at the years from 2010-2019, a decade of innovations that changed sailing forever
Maine attraction
Pete Goss heads up the east coast of the US to Maine, to enjoy chance meetings and all the quirks of life
Ernesto Bertarelli
The Swiss billionaire shook up the America’s Cup with Alinghi. could he be lured to rejoin the radical competition?
Built to rule the waves
Rustler’s stunning new flagship may cause you to re-evaluate what comfort is all about when cruising…
New gear and yachts
Impressive debuts: Beneteau First 53, Oyster 565, Swan 48
Be seen at sea with smarter AIS – developments and limitations
Tested: Globalstar Spot X budget satellite communications
Practical Features
Special report
Understanding how your diesel engine works
Extraordinary boats
Matt Sheahan on the ETF26
Masterclass with Pip Hare
Crossing an ocean in good shape
Road to the Cup
Ben Ainslie on soft wingsails
Navigation briefing
Sailing in extreme heat and humidity
5 tips
Communicating with the bow team to avoid crew mutiny
Cover picture
The ideal yacht for a big escape? Rustler’s new flagship 57. Photo: Richard Langdon