In the December 2018 issue of Yachting World we fall in love with an exciting Finot-Conq designed cruiser and get the inside story on Larry Ellison and Russell Coutts's 'rival' America's Cup, the SailGP
News
Bavaria returns to its roots aiming for a world-beating comeback
Frers and Royal Huisman design ‘off the shelf’ superyachts
Rescues and knockdowns – the latest from the Golden Globe Race
Giant foiling multihulls challenge for a record Route du Rhum
Features
What Larry did next
Russell Coutts reveals Larry Ellison’s plans for SailGP, a foiling multihull circuit to bring sailing into the mainstream
Borrow any boat
A thriving new marketplace for instant pay-to-play boating is shaking up how we go afloat, Toby Hodges reports
Southbound to Sydney
To compete in the Fastnet and Sydney Hobart races in the same year Kialoa II had to sail halfway round the world
Welcome to Cuba
Communist Cuba isn’t just another Caribbean island – it’s a completely different world, says Rachael Sprot
New yachts and gear
Annapolis report plus Eagle Class 53, Daedalus 80 and Hylas H48
Analytics for rigs, personal AIS, central heating and much more
Practical features
Special report
Sam Fortescue reports on propeller choices
Extraordinary boats
Spotlight on the radical Fast 40+ Rán VII
Masterclass with Pip Hare
How to change sails at night
5 tips
Jérémie Beyou’s advice for managing sleep offshore
Navigation briefing
Mike Broughton on anchoring mid-race
COVER PICTURE
Finot-Conq FC3 53 Nica on test off Las Palmas, Gran Canaria.
Photo by James Mitchell