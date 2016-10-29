On sale 8 November, in the December 2018 issue of Yachting World we fall in love with an exciting Finot-Conq designed cruiser and get the inside story on Larry Ellison and Russell Coutts’s ‘rival’ America’s Cup, the SailGP

News Bavaria returns to its roots aiming for a world-beating comeback Frers and Royal Huisman design ‘off the shelf’ superyachts Rescues and knockdowns – the latest from the Golden Globe Race Giant foiling multihulls challenge for a record Route du Rhum Features

What Larry did next

Russell Coutts reveals Larry Ellison’s plans for SailGP, a foiling multihull circuit to bring sailing into the mainstream

Borrow any boat

A thriving new marketplace for instant pay-to-play boating is shaking up how we go afloat, Toby Hodges reports

Southbound to Sydney

To compete in the Fastnet and Sydney Hobart races in the same year Kialoa II had to sail halfway round the world

Welcome to Cuba

Communist Cuba isn’t just another Caribbean island – it’s a completely different world, says Rachael Sprot