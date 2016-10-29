December 2018

On sale 8 November, in the December 2018 issue of Yachting World we fall in love with an exciting Finot-Conq designed cruiser and get the inside story on Larry Ellison and Russell Coutts’s ‘rival’ America’s Cup, the SailGP

News

Bavaria returns to its roots aiming for a world-beating comeback 

Frers and Royal Huisman design ‘off the shelf’ superyachts

Rescues and knockdowns – the latest from the Golden Globe Race 

Giant foiling multihulls challenge for a record Route du Rhum

Features

What Larry did next

Russell Coutts reveals Larry Ellison’s plans for SailGP,  a foiling multihull circuit to bring sailing  into the mainstream

Borrow any boat

A thriving new marketplace for instant pay-to-play boating is shaking up how we go afloat, Toby Hodges reports

Southbound to Sydney

To compete in the Fastnet and Sydney Hobart races in the same year Kialoa II had to sail halfway round the world

Welcome to Cuba

Communist Cuba isn’t just another Caribbean island – it’s a completely different world, says Rachael Sprot

New yachts and gear

Annapolis report plus Eagle Class 53, Daedalus 80 and Hylas H48

Analytics for rigs, personal AIS, central heating and much more

Practical features

Special report

Sam Fortescue reports on propeller choices

Extraordinary boats

Spotlight on the radical Fast 40+ Rán VII

Masterclass with Pip Hare

How to change sails at night

5 tips

Jérémie Beyou’s advice for managing sleep offshore

Navigation briefing

Mike Broughton on anchoring mid-race

 

COVER PICTURE

Finot-Conq FC3 53 Nica on test off Las Palmas, Gran Canaria.

Photo by James Mitchell

