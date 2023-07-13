August 2023 issue – on sale 13 July

In Yachting World August 2023 we bring you a vision of the future as we discover the science behind yachts coming to market in the coming years and give you real world experience from one couple who are living their dream as ‘career-break’ cruisers.
For anyone with an interest in taking on the Rolex Fastnet Race in the future, we provide a guide to the course and let you know how to set yourself up for a good result. Pip Hare offers the latest in her doublehanded sailing series, with a guide to gybing symetric spinnakers, and we get a look around IMOCA 60 Malizia-Seaexplorer.
Plus out usual boat tests, gear reviews, expert sailing advice and much more.
News
All-female challenge for the Jules Verne Trophy
The 50th Rolex Fastnet Race attracts its biggest ever fleet
IMOCA 60s smash the 24-hour distance record
Features
Shaking up the industry
A boatbuilding revolution is underway: we discover the science behind the yachts of the future, available now
Making a break for it
Want to sail around the world before you retire? This couple achieved their dream as ‘career break’ cruisers
City of water
How to enjoy a memorable cruise to Venice, exploring the maritime city’s lagoon and canals in your own boat
Calling the shots
Terry Hutchinson is one of the world’s best tacticians. Sean McNeill finds out what it takes to call the shots at the top
New gear and yachts
Boat test: Swan 55 – Can a modern fast cruiser be all things to all people? Toby Hodges sailed the new Swan 55 off Tuscany to find out
New yachts: Daysailers on steroids and turbo café-racers
Gear test: Foul weather gear made for a sustainable future
Practical features
Special report
Cruising Türkiye’s Turquoise Coast
Navigation briefing
How to win on the new Fastnet course
IMOCA 60 Malizia-Seaexplorer
5 expert tips
Robert Stanjek on how to make tacking gains
Gybing symmetrical spinnakers