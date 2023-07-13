August 2023 issue – on sale 13 July

In Yachting World August 2023 we bring you a vision of the future as we discover the science behind yachts coming to market in the coming years and give you real world experience from one couple who are living their dream as ‘career-break’ cruisers.

For anyone with an interest in taking on the Rolex Fastnet Race in the future, we provide a guide to the course and let you know how to set yourself up for a good result. Pip Hare offers the latest in her doublehanded sailing series, with a guide to gybing symetric spinnakers, and we get a look around IMOCA 60 Malizia-Seaexplorer.

Plus out usual boat tests, gear reviews, expert sailing advice and much more.

News

All-female challenge for the Jules Verne Trophy

The 50th Rolex Fastnet Race attracts its biggest ever fleet

IMOCA 60s smash the 24-hour distance record

Features

Shaking up the industry

A boatbuilding revolution is underway: we discover the science behind the yachts of the future, available now

Making a break for it

Want to sail around the world before you retire? This couple achieved their dream as ‘career break’ cruisers

City of water

How to enjoy a memorable cruise to Venice, exploring the maritime city’s lagoon and canals in your own boat

Calling the shots

Terry Hutchinson is one of the world’s best tacticians. Sean McNeill finds out what it takes to call the shots at the top

New gear and yachts

Boat test: Swan 55 – Can a modern fast cruiser be all things to all people? Toby Hodges sailed the new Swan 55 off Tuscany to find out

New yachts: Daysailers on steroids and turbo café-racers

Gear test: Foul weather gear made for a sustainable future

Practical features

Special report

Cruising Türkiye’s Turquoise Coast

Navigation briefing

How to win on the new Fastnet course

Extraordinary boats

IMOCA 60 Malizia-Seaexplorer

5 expert tips

Robert Stanjek on how to make tacking gains

Shorthanded sailing

Gybing symmetrical spinnakers