In Yachting World August 2022 issue we talk to one of the biggest names on the offshore racing scene, Kevin Escoffier and take a look around his brand new foiling IMOCA 60, PRB – which looks like it could well be a bit of a weapon…
At the opposite end of the yacht spectrum Toby Hodges tests out the new Pilot Classic 47 a, stunning combination of traditional lines and up-to-the minute boat building technique.
Plus we get advice from expert sailmakers on downwind set up, consider how best to make a living onboard, and much more.
News
Round the Island Race hat-trick for Dark’N’Stormy
Pacific nations start to reopen to cruising sailors
Features
Downwind sailing
Sailmakers give expert advice on how to set up your boat for smooth, stress-free downwind sailing
Pearl of the Pacific
The Gambier Archipelago of French Polynesia enchants with its reefs, lagoons and black pearl oysters
Sailing’s greatest show
It’s billed as the most spectacular show in sailing, but does SailGP deliver? We talk to key players to find out
Profile: Kevin Escoffier
He was famously rescued mid-ocean in the last Vendée Globe, but there is much more to this remarkable sailor’s story
New gear and yachts
Boat test: Sometimes looks really matter… and the Pilot Classic 47 is a sweet harmony of classic lines and modern build
Long-distance yachts with electric propulsion
Recyclable lithium batteries you can service and repair
Practical features
Special report
How to make a living while cruising
Extraordinary boats
5 expert tips
Using race rules to the best advantage
Taking ownership
Buying a used boat to win under IRC