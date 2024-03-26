April 2024

Out now, this month’s issue of Yachting World is packed full of sailing content.
Features
Sail the world – Planning for his second cruising circumnavigation, Dan Bower shares advice on key preparation
Giant slayers – Tracing the history and racing an Azorean whaleboat in Pico is a unique experience for Conrad Humhpreys
The final frontier – Unexpected challenges in the capricious waters of Australia’s east coast push Saskia Stainer-Hutchins to the limit
Hallberg-Rassy 69 tested – Is this Hallberg-Rassy the greatest ever? We had an exclusive chance to sail the new flagship over two days to find out
Nilaya – The new 47m cruiser-racer superyacht is packed with innovation and weight-saving techniques
News
Charles Caudrelier wins first Ultim solo round the world | Cruising couple feared dead after Grenada prison break | Vendée skipper denies cheating rumours
New gear and yachts
Ocean cruising catamarans and new production monohulls
Recyclable sailcloths, a light electric outboard… and more
Practical
Special report – How electric yachts can change your sailing
Navigation briefing – Making best use of tidal currents
5 Expert tips – Multihull sailing downwind in big breezes
Masterclass – Safer line handling under sail