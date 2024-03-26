April 2024

Out now, this month’s issue of Yachting World is packed full of sailing content.

Features

Sail the world – Planning for his second cruising circumnavigation, Dan Bower shares advice on key preparation

Giant slayers – Tracing the history and racing an Azorean whaleboat in Pico is a unique experience for Conrad Humhpreys

The final frontier – Unexpected challenges in the capricious waters of Australia’s east coast push Saskia Stainer-Hutchins to the limit

Hallberg-Rassy 69 tested – Is this Hallberg-Rassy the greatest ever? We had an exclusive chance to sail the new flagship over two days to find out

Nilaya – The new 47m cruiser-racer superyacht is packed with innovation and weight-saving techniques

News

Charles Caudrelier wins first Ultim solo round the world | Cruising couple feared dead after Grenada prison break | Vendée skipper denies cheating rumours

New gear and yachts

Ocean cruising catamarans and new production monohulls

Recyclable sailcloths, a light electric outboard… and more

Practical

Special report – How electric yachts can change your sailing

Navigation briefing – Making best use of tidal currents

5 Expert tips – Multihull sailing downwind in big breezes

Masterclass – Safer line handling under sail