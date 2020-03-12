April 2020

In this month’s sustainability special, we take a closer look at Jimmy Cornell’s new zero-carbon cruiser, examine the alternatives to teak, and explain the eco-friendly upgrades you can make to your yacht.
News
Jean-Luc Van Den Heede wins prestigious cruising medal
America’s Cup teams reach agreement on wind ranges
Francis Joyon smashes the tea clipper record
Features
Change for the better
Time to upgrade? Discover ways to future-proof your yacht that improve life on board and are kinder to the planet
Zero-carbon cruiser
Cruising guru Jimmy Cornell is building an electric catamaran to circumnavigate the world without fossil fuels
Hidden talents
British Columbia is famed for its landscapes, but there’s a rich community of boatbuilders dotting its creeks too
Bold first impressions
Beneteau’s new First 53 has taken the famed First marque into the competitive sector of luxury performance
Oceanproof
How to prepare for nearly anything: Vicky Ellis looks at chafe, rig problems and how to keep your crew on side
New gear and yachts
Could boats be built from rocks or plants in the future?
New yacht launches at Düsseldorf from Contest, Bavaria, Dufour… and more
Real world alternatives to the use of teak on boat decks
Practical features
Special report
The threat posed by sargassum weed
Extraordinary boats
Refitted Quarter Ton winner BLT
Navigation briefing
Chris Tibbs on an eastbound Atlantic crossing
Masterclass with Pip Hare
Packing for a transatlantic
Justin Slattery explains how to run the pit
Cover picture
The Beneteau First 53, as tested by Matthew Sheahan. Photo: Gilles Martin-Raget