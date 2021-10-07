Iconic day-sailer ICE for sale

Lines don’t come much cleaner or purposeful than those of the 43ft Baltic day-sailer ICE. Drawn by judel/vrolijk & Co, the boat was delivered by Baltic Yachts back in 2007, but her looks remain absolutely timeless.

As is often the way, ICE was commissioned by the owner of a much larger Baltic Yacht who wanted a fast, agile boat to speed about in. But at the start of this year, her story took an interesting turn. She caught the eye of serial boat collector Jack Setton, a man who loves a sleek, original line and the promise of good pace.

“She is one of the most beautiful boats out there,” enthuses broker Max Minarek at judel/vrolijk. “It’s amazing how sleek that boat is, and how tight she races. She sails so beautifully upwind, especially, because she has such a narrow beam.”

As Minarek tells the story, Setton took the opportunity to give the boat a comprehensive refit and improvements. He is now looking to sell her due to a change of program.

Layup is in full carbon-fibre sandwich, with a hydraulically lifting keel that reduces her performance draught of 3.20m to 2.30m for entering shallow harbours or anchorages. Baltic used vacuum infusion to precisely control weight, as well as nano-epoxy for superior lamination properties.

She has been designed for maximum ease of handling, with a wide, open cockpit free of obstructions. The various improvements made by Setton make her totally useable by a single person, according to Minarek. “She’s an even better boat now than when she was built,” he says.

One of the keys has been a new pinhead mainsail which is smoother to hoist, reef and strike. Built in technora-carbon by Italy’s E-Sails, it is still a very capable sail and good to fly up to 30 knots of wind The fat-head North 3Di main and jib were built in 2020, and barely used, so remain in very good shape.

The high-performance carbon fibre mast sets a twin headsail rig with a big genoa or code sail and a self-tacking jib – both roller-furled for ease of handling. The jib and main also use Cariboni’s original Magic Trim hydraulic trimming system for iron-taught sheet control. She also got a new standing rig last year in state-of-the-art EC3 carbon rigging by Future Fibres.

The recent refit did not neglect cruising comfort, either. ICE now has a mooring capstan at the bow, new engine controls and a new Raymarine chartplotter in the cockpit. There is a bow-thruster for easy manoeuvring and a bimini on four carbon poles. “Now she is really made to be sailed alone – really simple and reliable,” says Minarek.

The teak decking was also refurbished, new backrests were installed in the cockpit and the interior upholstery was completely replaced. Minimal design and clean lines characterise the design below deck. The yacht’s interior offers a comfortable saloon, fridge and galley, plus a heads in the bow. “There’s a carbon loo in the focsle – where you can have your privacy,” says Minarek.

This is a real chance to own a fast boat with faultless design pedigree and an unmatched build quality. Her thorough refit in 2020/21 will ensure that she remains an absolute flyer for many years to come, whether you sail single-handed or with crew.

ICE specifications:

Length overall: 13.00m / 42ft 9in

Beam: 3.18m / 10ft 5in

Draft: 2.30-3.20m / 7ft 6in – 10ft 6in

Displacement: 5,764kg / 12,707lb

Engine Yanmar: 55hp

Builder: Baltic Yachts

Designer: judel/vrolijk & co

Price: €490,000 VAT paid

Contact: +49 (0) 152 345 00 585 / max@judel-vrolijk.com

