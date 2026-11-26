From offshore safety gear to rugged deck essentials, we’ve picked eight practical gifts from West Marine for every sailor and boater.

Finding the right holiday gift for someone who spends every free weekend on the water can be tricky. Most boaters, sailors, and anglers already have strong opinions about their gear, which means generic novelty gifts usually end up collecting dust in the garage, but find them a genuinely useful upgrade and it will get put to work on the very next trip.

To take the guesswork out of your holiday shopping, West Marine’s 2026 Holiday Gift Guide brings together practical boating accessories, safety essentials, and offshore communications built to handle real life on the water. Whether you are shopping for a bluewater sailor, an offshore angler, or a weekend cruiser, here are eight standout gift ideas from West Marine at a range of price points.

For comfort during chilly morning runs or sunset cruises, the West Marine Lightweight Deck Throw is an easy crowd-pleaser. Generously sized at 60 by 70in, it adds warmth in the cockpit or cabin without feeling bulky or heavy, making it just as useful aboard the boat as it is back at the dock.

If your loved one is into music, the Turtlebox Original Portable Speaker is engineered specifically for harsh outdoor environments. Built to be waterproof, shockproof, and loud enough to cut through wind and engine noise, it delivers crisp, distortion-free audio wherever the boat drops anchor.

While to non-boaters it might not seem thrilling, safety and communication gear always makes for a well-received boating gift. The Mustang Survival MIT 100 Convertible Inflatable PFD offers a lightweight, low-profile fit that boaters will actually want to wear all day, while the Standard Horizon HX210 Floating Handheld VHF Radio gives skippers and tender drivers a compact, floating backup radio that stood up well in our own hands-on testing.

For those venturing further offshore, the Garmin inReach Mini 2 Satellite Communicator lets sailors and adventurers share live tracking and send satellite texts from mid-ocean.

Rounding out the list are three top picks for low-light navigation. The COAST LS20R Waterproof Floating Spotlight throws a 2,500-lumen beam for spotting channel markers and floats if dropped overboard, while the NEBO Davinci 5,000 Lumen LED Flashlight packs an ultra-bright rechargeable beam and an integrated power bank into an IP67 waterproof aluminum body.

Finally, the Blacktip Large Fishing Tackle Bag with Six 3700 Trays keeps an angler’s entire lure collection organised.

The West Marine website stocks all of these gifts and thousands more across every price point. Plus, if you spend more than $99, your order qualifies for free shipping.

Eight great boating gifts for 2026

West Marine Lightweight Deck Throw

A great gift doesn’t have to be complicated to get used on every single outing. Measuring a generous 60 by 70in, the West Marine Lightweight Deck Throw provides reliable warmth when the sea breeze picks up without weighing down storage lockers. Its breathable, easy-to-pack design makes it an ideal onboard companion for early-morning runs, evening cruises, or relaxing on deck after a swim. View Deal

Turtlebox Original Portable Speaker

Standard Bluetooth speakers rarely survive life aboard a boat, which is why the Turtlebox Original has become a favourite among boaters and anglers. Designed from the ground up for the outdoors, this rugged, waterproof speaker delivers huge sound built to overcome wind, waves, and engine noise. With all-day battery life and a crush-proof exterior, it’s ready for sandbars, tailgates, and offshore runs alike. View Deal

Mustang Survival MIT 100 Convertible Inflatable PFD

If someone on your list is still relying on stiff, bulky life jackets, upgrading them to an inflatable PFD is a gift that combines comfort with peace of mind. The Mustang Survival MIT 100 Convertible sits comfortably over the shoulders without restricting movement while sailing or docking. Even better, its convertible inflator lets the wearer easily switch between automatic water-activated inflation and manual-only mode when paddling or working in wet conditions. View Deal

Standard Horizon HX210 Floating Handheld VHF Radio

A reliable handheld VHF is a must-have for tenders, paddleboards, or keeping in the cockpit. When we put the Standard Horizon HX210 through our hands-on review, it impressed with its neat, lightweight form factor, clear backlit display, and straightforward buttons, including dedicated controls for volume and squelch. Weighing just 278g and delivering around 29 hours of standby battery life, it’s rated IPX7 waterproof and floats face-up with a water-activated strobe light and high-visibility orange accents if it ever goes overboard. View Deal

Garmin inReach Mini 2 Satellite Communicator

For the sailor, angler, or backcountry adventurer who regularly ventures beyond cell coverage, the pocket-sized Garmin inReach Mini 2 is an invaluable way to stay connected with family and friends ashore. In our real-world Atlantic crossing test, it stood out for its tiny footprint, straightforward setup, and impressive battery life—using just 75% of its charge over 10 days of hourly satellite tracking, with easy USB-C recharging. Paired with the Garmin Explore app and an active satellite plan, it lets loved ones follow live track points online and exchange two-way text messages from anywhere on the water. View Deal

COAST LS20R Waterproof Floating Spotlight

Every helm needs a dependable spotlight, and the COAST LS20R checks every box for marine use. Pumping out an impressive 2,500 lumens, it makes spotting unlit buoys, channel markers, and shoreline hazards effortless during pre-dawn launches or late returns to the marina. Its waterproof housing is engineered to float lens-up if dropped in the water, ensuring it’s easy to spot and retrieve even in the dark. View Deal

NEBO Davinci 5,000 Lumen LED Flashlight

A heavy-duty rechargeable flashlight is one of those upgrades every boat owner appreciates having in the chart table or ditch bag. The NEBO Davinci 5000 packs a massive 5,000-lumen beam capable of throwing light nearly 200 meters, with a 3x adjustable zoom and an easy twist dial to switch between High, Medium, Low, and Strobe modes. Built from anodised aircraft-grade aluminium with an IP67 waterproof rating, it also doubles as a 4,500mAh USB power bank to top up a phone or handheld device in a pinch. View Deal

Blacktip Large Fishing Tackle Bag with Six 3700 Trays

For the angler who loves keeping their lures, terminal tackle, and tools dialled in, the Blacktip Large Fishing Tackle Bag is a serious storage upgrade. It comes ready to load out with six included 3700-size utility trays, plus multiple exterior pockets for pliers, leaders, and rigging essentials. Built with marine-friendly materials to resist corrosion and spray, it keeps everything organised from the garage to the gunwale. View Deal

West Marine carries all of these gift ideas online and in store, making holiday shopping easy whether you’re planning ahead or picking up a last-minute present. Orders over $99 qualify for free shipping, and if you need your gifts in a hurry, West Marine also offers same-day delivery and convenient in-store pickup.