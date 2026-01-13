Contest Yachts to Premiere New Model at Düsseldorf 2026!

Sponsor Content created with Contest Yachts

New for 2026 with a world premiere at the Düsseldorf show, the 18-metre Contest 56CS is a fabulous evolution of the European Yacht of the Year winning Contest 55CS – such an exceptional performer at every level, that the determination of her creators for any successor was ‘why lose that dynamic’.

And so, the new model Contest 56CS brings all that brilliance forward, now incorporating the latest development ideas coming out of Contest’s super-close collaboration with naval architects judel vrolijk & co, Wetzels Brown for interiors, and Lloyd’s Register for the world’s best quality surveillance.

With the yachting community’s ever-increasing emphasis on interior accommodation space, styling and comforts of home, this new model brings many enhancements both inside and out.

Importantly, though, Contest is recognised for achieving this without compromise to performance, safety and sea sense, going to great lengths to show just how aesthetics and practicality really can make perfect partners. Topping this list, consider the optional hardtop bimini introduced on this new mod3el Contest 56CS. So much more than a simple shade, it’s another fine example of the exemplary design and engineering at Contest Yachts.

Light and shade

First, though, looking below the deck line, the hull of this new Contest is essentially still that of the preceding, award-winning 55CS, except with now new, big, double-decker hull windows for the master cabin aft, drawing even more daylight into the super-sized suite.

In the stern, a repositioning of the integral, telescopic passerelle has enabled a wider and taller transom garage door for eased access and a larger tender, while above there is a new, central axis, half-deck as on the Contest 63CS, bringing new lower overall profile without compromising the height of that garage and lazarette.

Forward, the integral bowsprit now has its forestay furler as well as the Code 0’s incorporated into the structural stainless-steel A-frame within the body. A smart lowered profile, and protection for the workings from the elements.

The honour of biggest eye-opener by scale goes, though, to the optional hardtop bimini, with its multi-function role described by Contest’s lead engineer as one of the most complex developments of all time. So prominent, it must balance looks with purpose which include, beyond simple shade, glazing at the aft end for full sight of the mainsail for effective trimming, solar panels forward, and in between, the single-point pad eye for the mainsheet system which keeps the forward cockpit below clear of all ropes.

Additionally, screens also extend from the hardtop down to the substantial windscreen, to form a full dodger, and from the sides and aft end also for further shelter and comfort. A complex design matrix delivering simple enjoyment.

Inner thinking

Introductions below deck range from tiny details like a specific location for corkscrew – yes, that level of detail – through ceiling-inset, rainfall shower heads, to the big things such as the range’s new style, radiused, vertically ribbed timber for the main bulkhead and forward walkway. And, adding to that super aft suite, midships bunked cabin and forward guest suite, there is now an optional fourth sleeping cabin. This then increases fixed berths from six to eight, while also providing additional, good practical sea berths close by the companionway for night or short-handed passaging. An impressive and thoroughly refreshing arrangement.

If in Düsseldorf for the January 2026 show, come along and see for yourself – Hall 16 Stand C54. The Contest Yachts team is ready to welcome you on the stand or by arrangement at the shipyard in Medemblik, NL.