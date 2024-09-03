Cannes World Premiere For All-New 19-Metre Contest 63CS

The September shows give spectacular access to the newest yachts launched.This year at the Cannes Yachting Festival the uber-elegant, Judel/Vrolijk-designed Contest 63CS makes an eagerly awaited public debut – following the news that she’s just been nominated for European Yacht of the Year. Private viewings can be booked through the links below

In the words of Yachting World’s test editor Toby Hodges, Contest Yachts is one of the largest and oldest family-run yards in the world, and conducts the whole build process on site – a yard with a rich past and a promising future.

This heritage is reflected in the renowned, privately-owned Dutch shipyard’s latest new model, the elegant 19-metre Contest 63CS which goes on show for the first time at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival, 10-15 September 2024. And readers are invited to come on board.

Contest has been a leader in the business of luxury bluewater yachting for 65 years now, fulfilling so many owners’ dreams, constantly innovating for improved comforts, security and performance,. This newestContest 63CS once again moves the semi-custom yacht sector to another space.

Reviewers commonly apply the description ‘superyacht standards’ to the quality of engineering and outfitting at Contest. So, no surprise that the Contest 63CS again passes that test while deftly demonstrating a chief benefit of moving to this end of the yacht building scale: the ability to create something unique and personal, offering always above and beyond the norms of other brands.

Perfect plan

This time, the magic is also not just in the naval architecture and exterior styling, courtesy of judel/vrolijk & co, or the mixed media themed interior designs by superyacht stars Wetzel Brown & Partners, and the shipyard’s own craftwork aboard, but it’s also in the cabin arrangement itself. The designers and engineers here have created exceptional new interior volume to enable a plan previously possible only in longer craft, of two identical, spacious, mirrored port and starboard double guest suites forward of the saloon, each with full five-star facilities.

A key feature in this is that although the 63CS has proved popular with early owners in three cabin-form, there are also four- and five-cabin options, and impressively here the designers have retained these two lavish VIP suites and super spacious master suite aft through all options – a notable innovation.

Designed and engineered specifically to be sailed and operated by family and friends, the Contest 63CS also directly addresses an increasing concern of owners of large yachts who are tiring of needing to rely on paid professional crew. For reasons of privacy, and perhaps fiscal drain, too, a smaller yacht becomes attractive, particularly if built to these superyacht standards.

And this is not just in the aesthetics, it’s in the ship’s systems, from machinery and services to rig and sail handling, all built to a very high-level of specification. Add in the inherent stiffness in Contest’s composite structures and the many counter measures taken against noise and vibration, which Contest is well known for implementing so effectively and the result is nearsilent motion under sail or motor. A real delight below decks, restful, calm, with only the faint fizz of the passing seas.

As one owner says, “I never imagined they could make a boat as quiet on the move as this. At boat shows you can never tell. It’s only when out there, really sailing that you know about the noise. Our boat is really, really quiet.”

And that’s a big part of superyacht standards, a true differentiator – soft, silent motion creating calm, reducing tensions and tiredness. Once sampled, never forgotten.

Owner operation

Making this a smart choice and perhaps an entry point for self-operated ‘super’ yachting, Contest’s practical, methodical approach and extensive customer support ensures owners can fault-find and maintain the boat easily. The yard also has long experience in serving up easily managed, robust rigs with high-end specification throughout from winches, deck gear and lines to sails, spars, standing rigging and ground tackle. On the Contest 63CS we see powered systems with fingertip operation, all set within reach of the helm pedestals and working areas, further adding ease and confidence. As does the retractable hydraulic bow thruster, the neatest of self-furling systems for the Code 0 or Helix integrated into the bowsprit forward, and the underdeck furlers for jib or genoa and removable inner staysail.

For extra simplification, there’s also the option of self-tacking jib, while for those preferring regatta orientation there are carbon spars, square-top main and the like. And whatever the set-up, on this new 63CS everything can be handled back in the working area, tidily aft of the walk-through guest cockpit that leads forward down into the super spacious saloon and professional-standard galley.

Lifestyle sailing at its best – with onlookers already reporting this the best-looking boat in the bay. A compliment seemingly appropriate for this yacht’s elegant, modern look, set off by a sleek coachroof line with sculptural, wraparound, tinted glazed windows that offer privacy and sunlight protection. The dual cockpit design is superb too: deep, protected and very comfortable with high, contoured backs and curved corners to nestle into 24/7, whatever the weather.

And what of performance? Just look back to the designers, judel/vrolijk & co, and their extraordinary pedigree, combined with the Lloyd’s Register certified skills of the Contest shipyard, and it should come as no surprise that the all-new 63CS is absolutely optimised to sail swiftly and safely in all conditions, light and heavy, while those at the helm milk every moment, rarely needing to resort to the motor.

Come and see

All round this is a superb showing for this European Yacht of the Year 2025 candidate from a third generation, privately owned and funded shipyard. That heritage provides long-term financial stability that so many yards have erred away from with their step into unpredictable private equity. Contest owners say: safe boat, safe hands, safe investment.

Come and judge for yourself at the Cannes Yachting Festival, 10-15 September, Port Canto, berth Sail038.

The 17-metre Contest 55CS will also be on show at Cannes – already a previous winner of the Luxury European Yacht of the Year award!

At the coinciding Southampton Boat Show, 13-22 September, the 15-metre sistership Contest 49CS with its exceptionally spacious twin aft cabins for family sailing, will be on show for your viewing, berth M647.

Book your private viewing now.

Discover more about the Contest 63CS.