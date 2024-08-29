Become a part-time explorer. Sail the world in comfort and at speed. Be part of something extraordinary!

Join us as co-owner of 83ft Ikigai

Some spend their whole life merely dreaming of a circumnavigation. Others seize the moment, sell up and slip the lines. But there is another way to sail the world – one that doesn’t require you to leave the business or bid farewell to family.

Become a part owner of the luxury 83ft superyacht Ikigai and you can share in a thrilling three-year voyage around the world. Experience the excitement of crossing oceans and discovering remote places and cultures.

Ikigai’s Crew has a vast experience sailing the Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean. The bright, modern interior has just had what amounts to a complete refit at Vitters in the Netherlands. Warm teak and deep upholstery make Ikigai a fabulous home for up to six guests across three cabins.

The boat is built in aluminium to a Judel/Vrolijk & co design which blends go- anywhere robustness with scintillating performance. Simply a delight to helm, she has a balanced sail plan and a varied wardrobe that allows sparkling pace for fast, safe ocean passages.

An exhaustive toys list includes a 13ft custom tender, two stand-up paddleboards, waterskis, kitesurf, Seabob, dive gear and fishing kit. There are even personalised Ikigai golf sets on board.

Starting in Mallorca this year, Ikigai sails to the Caribbean, then on via Panama to New Zealand and the islands of the South Pacific, including the Marquesas Islands and Bora Bora. Bucket-list destinations abound in the tropics: Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. After cruising the pearls of the Indian Ocean, the final leg to the Med is through the diving hotspots of the Red Sea and Suez.

It amounts to the voyage of a lifetime, split between four different owners, each enjoying exclusive time aboard. If you are interested in experiencing the highs of cruising the world without having to sell the business first, please get in touch.

Contact arnoud@ikigai-yacht.com or visit the website www.ikigai-yacht.com to find out more.

Ikigai key stats