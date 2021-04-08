Save the date: Pip Hare’s Ask Me Anything session on YBW

Pip Hare, regular Yachting World contributor, Vendée Globe hero, and all-round brilliant sailor will be the guest for YBW's second ever Ask Me Anything session

On Thursday 22 April, Pip Hare, who recently completed the Vendée Globe, will be our second special guest in a new series of Ask Me Anything sessions on the YBW forum.

Pip Hare, amassed a huge following during her exploits in the 2020/21 Vendée Globe crossing the finish line in an impressive 19th place despite having one of the oldest boats in the fleet and one of the smallest budgets. She is only the 8th ever female skipper to complete the Vendée Globe.

Pip faced a raft of difficulties during her Vendée Globe race, at the end of November 2020 her boat, Medallia lost one of its hydrogenerators, meaning she had to save her diesel reserves for power generation, leaving her with no heating in the south.

On 2 January her wind sensor broke down, leaving her with no reliable wind information. Her only option was to set her autopilot to compass mode, sleeping with one hand on the pilot remote control at all times in case of sudden wind shifts.

It seemed disaster had struck mid-Pacific, when her port rudder stock cracked and it looked, briefly, as if Pip’s competitive race would be over. She was, she admitted, devastated. However, in a typical can-do attitude, Pip Hare managed to remove and replace the rudder, and resumed racing having lost just two places.

During the course of the race, Pip Hare’s brilliant communication – be it written or via her regular video reports – showed everyone what Yachting World has known for many years; not only is she a gifted sailor, but she is a talented communicator too.

So who better to ask along for our second Ask My Anything session over on the YBW forum? Pip will be joining us on the forum on Thursday 22 April to answer questions about her career, how she got to the Vendée start (and finish) line, what her plans are now and anything else boat related you may be inclined to ask.

The thread will be open for anyone to read, but if you want to ask a question, make sure you register and create a free YBW forum account.