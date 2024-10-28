Kraken 58 First Look: A cruiser with embracing central cockpit for easy handling

The Kraken 58 follows the same distinctive style as other models in the range, with a design that makes it easy to handle thanks to an embracing central cockpit.

Over the past few years Kraken has forged an enviable reputation thanks to its contemporary take on what’s needed to create no-nonsense serious bluewater cruising yachts. The Kraken 58 is designed to sit mid-way between the original Kraken 66 and the successful Kraken 50, of which 26 have now been sold.

As with the existing models, the robust hull design incorporates Kraken’s integral Zero Keel, plus a full-length skeg designed to protect the rudder from damage caused by accidental grounding or collision with floating objects. Managing director David Leggett says the Kraken 58’s hull shape, with its raked bow, is “designed to cut through the waves not slam into them, and this combined with a conservative hull form and long keel will give her a wonderfully steady motion.” For ease of handling, all winches and sail controls are managed from a deep, protected central cockpit.

Accommodation is centred around a raised deck saloon with a pilot station from which the yacht can be conned in inclement weather. Two interior layouts are available, with between four and eight berths and up to four cabins.

The Kraken 58’s base price includes many items that are on the options list of most yachts of this size, including generator, watermaker, air conditioning and a twin headsail rig with Solent jib and staysail. Fitting these to all boats that leave the factory makes a lot of sense in terms of streamlining production and enhancing quality control, as one-off installations are both expensive and inherently more difficult to execute in a robust and reliable manner.

Leggett also points out that many features normally only found on considerably larger yachts are included, such as a fuel transfer and polishing system with separate day tank, extra large fresh water and fuel tankage, plus a walk-in engine room and machinery space.

Kraken 58 Specifications:

LOA: 17.67m 58ft 0in

Beam: 5.2m 17ft 1in

Draught: 2.30m 7ft 6in

Displacement (lightship): 27,500kg

Base price: €1,945,000 ex VAT

Contact details: krakenyachts.com

