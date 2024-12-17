Excess 13 first look: A light and airy catamaran for easy enjoyment

The designers' theme for the Excess 13 was lightness to ensure the enjoyment of this catamaran.

Receiving a limited edition Lego set is one of the most surprising (and best) ways I’ve seen to announce a new model (particularly for those with a Lego-obsessed child). Building something brick by brick forces you to appreciate the details, and while doing so I came to realise the Excess 13 43-footer is a highly significant new model for the Groupe Beneteau brand.

Cruising sailors are either drawn to or put off by aft helms. My impression is that monohull sailors used to direct rudder feedback gravitate towards them (while others used to bulkhead or flybridge helms seek that improved visibility). In the current era, Nautitech and Excess have been leading the charge with aft helm cats, so it is particularly pertinent to see Excess now engaging Marc Lombard Yacht Design’s services for its new Excess 13.

Why? Because Lombard drew the modern range of Nautitechs. Now the La Rochelle firm has been tasked with building on the first generation of VPLP and Patrick Le Quément-designed Excess models by focusing on hull shapes and weight optimisation for the Excess 13, in particular to increase performance and easy enjoyment. You can see a little of Lombard’s trademark reverse sheer.

Meanwhile this theme of lightness, both real and perceived, became the focus for Jean-Marc Piaton (interior designer of the modern CNB range). So you can appreciate two new respected design firms should help bring a fresh new Excess. The Excess 13 is available with four cabins with mirrored layouts in each hull or a three-cabin version with owner’s hull. The latter has a built-in desk with a sea view that looks ideal for a home office.

And yes we were successful in building our first fine-looking (mini) catamaran, which provides a little more tangible inspiration than a craft from Star Wars.

Article continues below…

Excess 13 Specifications:

Hull length: 12.99m 42ft 7in

LOA: 15.30m 50ft 2in

Beam: 7.25m 23ft 9in

Draught: 1.48m 4ft 10in

Displacement: (light) 10,600kg 23,369lb

Upwind sail area: 115m2 1,237ft2

Contact details: excess-catamarans.com

If you enjoyed this….