BMW Oracle Racing: more tests in San Diego

The team's been testing the BOR90 this week, adding two front sails to the hard wingsail configuration - See pictures

BMW Oracle Racing have been out testing the BOR90 in San Diego this week – adding two front sails to the wingsail for the first time.

The team took a look at code zeros and gennakers for use with the hard wing sail configuration. Crew member Simeon Tienpont (NED) explained: “We had a good look at the sails and some nice upwind sailing today…We are still finding limits on this boat [the bowsprit broke in testing] and breakages are part of the process. We are all learning together.”

Images are courtesy of Gilles Martin Raget / BMW Oracle Racing.

For more information about the trimaran, visit www.bmworacleracing.com