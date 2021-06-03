All set to celebrate 25 years of Superyacht Cup Palma

Superyacht Cup Palma will be going ahead with a slightly different feel this year as the longest standing superyacht regatta prepares to celebrate their anniversary

With less than a month to go to the start of the landmark 25th anniversary Superyacht Cup Palma, final preparations are falling in to place to for the 2021 event.

The celebration of Europe’s longest running superyacht regatta from June 23-26 has been carefully planned to adapt to local pandemic restrictions in Mallorca.

The new-look event’s primary focus will be on the action out on the Bay of Palma where a fleet including many of the world’s most spectacular superyachts – some regulars and some new – will enjoy competitive, safe, and fun racing.

Ashore, the centre of the Superyacht Cup operation has moved to the world-famous Real Club Náutico de Palma in the heart of the city. The increased involvement of the RCNP – SYC’s long-standing race management collaborator – will allow flexibility with social events should pandemic restrictions be eased or lifted.

In any case the prestigious club will provide an elegant and historic setting for SYC’s unique trademark brand of fun and informal gatherings.

“Superyacht Cup Palma has always put people first on and off the water, and never more so than at this anniversary event,” said SYC Event Director Kate Branagh.

“The success of Superyacht Cup Palma over the past 25 years is in large part down to our ability to react and respond to circumstances and the changing requirements of the superyacht community, including owners, captains, crews and our commercial partners, and we have had to pull out all the stops this year!

“We are confident 2021 will be a safe, enjoyable and above all stimulating return to competitive yacht racing.”

The latest addition to the entry list is the elegant 46m Scorpione – last seen at SYC in 2018 – who will join another returnee the 34m Nilaya, who came second in Class A in 2019 to overall SYC winner Win Win, with both flying the flag for Baltic Yachts, a friend of the Superyacht Cup.

Also making a welcome return to Palma are the awesome 47m Perini Navi creation Aquarius – currently the largest entry – the sleek 34m sloop Baiurdo VI, the stylish and powerful 46m Ganesha, and the elegant, low profile 33m Missy.

Set to join them are a trio of first timers comprising the 35m Frers-designed Shamanna and Swan 80 Umiko – both from the iconic Nautor stable – and the 43m Ravenger (ex-Sea Eagle) from Royal Huisman.

“Superyacht Cup Palma’s reputation for superb sailing and a great atmosphere is well known, and it’s wonderful that Ravenger will be taking part this year,” said her captain Lars Klische.

“It has been on the must-do list for a while and the fact this is a big anniversary year makes it a particularly special occasion. We can’t wait to join the fleet out there.”

Alongside returning superyachts SYC is also grateful for the continuing support of its many commercial partners, friends and suppliers including Destination Partner New Zealand (click here to read about some of the amazing things this extraordinary country has to offer) and an array of Silver Partners comprising Southern Spars, Rondal, RSB Rigging, Marinepool, Vitters Shipyard, Evolution Sails, North Sails, Pantaenius Yacht Insurance and Astilleros de Mallorca, the latter two now entering their third decade of support.

Racing will begin on Thursday 24 June with the Pantaenius Race Day, all going well blessed by the Bay of Palma’s reliable sea breeze, with the action continuing with the New Zealand Race Day on Friday. The final results will be decided on Saturday 26 June, with the prize-giving to follow at the Real Club Náutico de Palma.

If you enjoyed this….