2022 ARC Bluewater Cockpit Conversations: Aspiring cruisers to gather online

Aspiring bluewater cruisers are being invited to join the 2022 ARC Bluewater Cockpit Conversations chat in a "virtual cockpit"...

Rally specialists World Cruising Club and bluewater yacht brokers Berthon International are joining forces once again this June and invite aspiring cruisers from around the globe to hop aboard and take part in this very special online event discussing all things bluewater.

ARC Bluewater Cockpit Conversations is a free-to-attend online series running over four consecutive evenings in June, between 14th and 17th. Each day will feature a themed Club Night, where different skippers and industry experts will be in the virtual Cockpit to chat and answer live questions from the online audience.

The aim is to deliver quality information based on real experiences around the topics of ‘Choosing the right boat for bluewater’, ‘How to buy a boat’, ‘Planning your refit’, and ‘Cruising amazing places’.

Supporting the live Club Nights are a series of pre-recorded webinars that the sailors can watch at their leisure, and some well-chosen inspirational videos from real-life cruisers enjoying their adventures and sharing further experiences and viewpoints on how they achieved their bluewater dream.

The 2022 Bluewater Cockpit Conversations programme also includes a chance to look around some select offshore sailing boats, both from the hand-picked bluewater cruisers featured from the Berthon brokerage, and the boats sailed by the previous ARC sailors.

Yachting World boat tester Toby Hodges will be sharing his experiences with an update on some of the new boats currently available which represent typical family offshore cruisers, and selecting some of his top-boats from the magazine’s online boat tours.

The brokers and ARC skippers will share their thoughts on features and functions important for bluewater cruising, whilst the surveyor and refit experts will discuss aspects of boat ownership and budgeting that are not usually found in the sales brochures.

World Cruising Club have been organising the ARC for well over thirty years, and will be sharing some of their knowledge and experience, bringing confidence and inspiration to hopeful new cruisers, whether they already have their dream boat, or not.

To register now, visit the World Cruising Club website.