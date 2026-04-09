World’s Coolest Yachts: 12 Metre IKRA

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our time. Alexia Barrier nominates the 12 Metre yacht IKRA

“Ikra is probably the most formative yacht in my career. I was 18 and it was the first ‘big’ boat I ever raced on,” recalls Barrier.

Launched as Kurrewa V, Ikra was built in Scotland as a potential challenger for the 1964 America’s Cup before becoming part of Baron Bich’s French Cup campaign. Her duel against Pride initiated ‘La Nioulargue’, now the Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez regatta.

“I was involved in tactics and strategy, and sometimes responsible for trimming the headsails and spinnaker — which, on a 12 Metre, means serious power and loads moving fast.

“As a petite 18-year-old, it could have been intimidating. But I wasn’t intimidated, I was confident. That confidence came from our skipper, Olivier de Rosny. He trusted me and that trust changes everything when you’re 18. I wasn’t trying to prove I was strong enough – I was simply doing my job. From Olivier, I learned that leadership is not about volume – it’s about trust. That lesson stayed with me forever,” says Barrier.

IKRA stats Rating

Top speed: 19 knots

LOA: 21.06m/69ft

Launched: 1963

Berths: 0-6

Price: €550,000

Adrenalin factor: 75%

Alexia Barrier

Alexia Barrier is a French ocean racer who competed in the 2020/21 Vendée Globe, finishing 24th. She has raced in the Mini Transat, Figaro and Class 40 fleets, was a top match racer, and has crewed superyachts such as Sojana. She skippered The Famous Project, for the first all-female Jules Verne attempt – see full story from page 22.

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