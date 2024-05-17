The best marine intercom systems tested

The best marine intercom systems allow quiet conversation during all sorts of tricky maneuvers without breaking a vocal chord trying to be heard against the wind at opposite ends of a boat.

I’m sure we’ve all seen or rather heard that boat that comes into an anchorage or mooring where there’s raised voices and “I can’t hear you” being one of the most uttered phrases, often followed with, “there’s no need to shout…”

With the best marine intercom, there really is no need to shout.

Specifications

Bluetooth/Mesh: Mesh

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.2

How many can be connected: up to 24

Type of Control: Button Control

Battery Life: 10 Hour Talk Time

Intercom Distance: Up to 400 m (0.25 miles)

Speaker Type 6.2mm Standard Speakers

Microphone Type: Boom

Reasons to buy

excellent clarity of sound, sturdy build quality, expandable

Reasons to avoid

Those with smaller ears or heads might find this headset feels less secure than one with a headband.

The Sena Expand Mesh headset fits snuggly over the ears, just attaching over the tops of the ears to hold it in place.

The headband actually goes to the back of the neck and simply acts as a spring to keep light pressure of the speakers on to the ears. The stay in place by clipping onto the tops of your ears.

The sound clarity is excellent and the simplicity of being able to talk with a normal, in fact, a quieter voice than you’d need for on deck normally is such a relief to the vocal chords.

The microphone can be positioned close to the mouth or further away and the foam mic cover does a decent enough job of blocking wind noise, but it wont block it all.

The open mic ability to just talk and be heard and have a normal conversation is so much easier than using a PTT system.

The headsets have volume controls too on the side so if you need to control that while wearing the headset it’s easy to located and adjust.

The Mesh comms system allows duplex voice and multiple connections, up to 24 devices.

