Sailing Yacht A spotted in Cannes

The yacht was in good company moored in the bay during the Cannes Film Festival.

As the Cannes Film Festival draws to a close and Monaco gears up for the 75th Formula 1 Grand Prix, superyachts start the summer season by positioning themselves between the two locations.

Golfe Juan played host to an impressive line up of superyachts this week, including both the brand new Sailing Yacht A and 119-metre Motor Yacht A. Also in the area was the world’s second longest boat, Eclipse coming in at 162.5-metres, Palmer Johnson’s gold 49-metre superyacht Khalilah and 55-metre CRN Atlante.

Primed to look her best for the week ahead, Sailing Yacht A regaled spectators with a spot of hull washing –normally a relatively mundane chore – which on the 143-metre motor-assisted sailing yacht turns into an acrobatic feat for her deckhands.

Photos Alexandra Groom

Originally published on SuperYachtWorld.com on May 26, 2017