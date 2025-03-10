World’s coolest yachts: Alinghi SUI-100 – ‘The last conventional monohull that raced for the America’s Cup’

Rolf Vrolijk, co-founder of Judel/Vrolijk, nominates the Alinghi SUI-100 as the coolest and most innovative yacht of our times

“SUI-100, which won the America’s Cup in 2007 [by one second against Emirates Team New Zealand in the seventh race], represents the last conventional monohull that raced for the America’s Cup. For most sailors this was then the start of the foiling generation of racing yachts,” says Rolf Vrolijk.

“The AC design teams in 2007 represented the type of development and support for racing teams that is nowadays the standard for classes like the TP52 and the Maxi 72.

“I feel very honoured that I was part of the winning Alinghi Team as the principal designer in 2003 and 2007. Winning the America’s Cup is for all involved in sailing the pinnacle you can reach.”

Alinghi SUI-100 Statistics:

Top speed: 20 knots

LOA: 25m/82ft

launched: 2007

Berths: 0

Price (Estimated): $120million

Adrenalin factor: 80%

Rolf Vrolijk’s Profile

Rolf Vrolijk co-founded Judel/Vrolijk in 1978, which continues today to be one of the world’s foremost yacht design offices for production, cruising and racing yachts. Current designs span the full Contest range, including the 63CS on the cover and page 64, the JV60 ‘Dream Machine’ from October, Baltic superyachts and Swan’s latest 42m project.

