Fastnet record falls to Maxi Edmond de Rothschild as Ultimes finish 1 minute apart

Before the start of this year’s Rolex Fastnet Race it was far from clear that the race record for the 603-mile bluewater classic would be in any danger, with predominantly light winds forecast for the larger boats. However, the 100ft Ultime trimarans put on a spectacular finish in Plymouth this afternoon as Maxi Edmond de Rothschild pipped Macif by just 58 seconds on the finish line, both Ultimes also smashing the race record.

Volvo Ocean Race winners Charles Caudrelier and Franck Cammas took Multihull line honours in just 1d 4h 2m 26s, beating Loick Peyron and the crew of Banque Populaire’s 2011 time by 4h 45m.

Francois Gbart and Jimmy Spithill on Macif had led the race since rounding the Fastnet Rock earlier this morning, but were beaten in the final approach to the line by the Gitana team on Maxi Edmond de Rothschild.

Maxi Edmond de Rothschild‘s skipper Franck Cammas commented: “Just after they gybed onto the layline for the finish we crossed them and decided to overlay. It was our last chance to see if there was something still possible. But until five minutes before we finished we never thought it was possible!”

Macif skipper Francois Gabart, the reigning Vendée Globe winner and single-handed round the world record holder, added: “They gybed a little bit outside of us and I was thinking ‘it looks like they’re in a good position’. Plus they were going really fast downwind and even at the Lizard I was thinking ‘it’s going to be tough to keep them behind’.

“After the last gybe they were two miles away and we were between them and the finish so it looked good for us. But they were able to fly while we had a problem with our rake system and we couldn’t adjust it…”

The two giant Ultimes enjoyed some of the closest racing this embryonic development class has yet seen, never more than four miles apart throughout the race. The light winds transition zone which halted much of the fleet yesterday evening proved little handicap to the foiling trimarans, who covered each other to hold a northern route along the English coastline.

Cammas explained: “Before the start we wanted to go north, but after the start we got a new forecast which showed that the south was better. In fact Macif gybed north and we hesitated but then decided to stay with them, because we wanted to race them. In fact on the northern route the faster you were the better it was. We were faster than our routing in the first bit because there was more wind, and faster than the polars because it was flat water.”