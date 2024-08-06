Olympic Sailing: Bouwmeester Olympic Greatest plus other Highlights from Day 9

Marit Bouwmeester claims gold with a day to spare and conditions remain difficult for the Olympic Sailing competition in Marseille

The Olympic Sailing competition continues to deliver impressive performances as the challenging conditions in Marseille continue to push the sailors to their limits. With several races cancelled due to light winds, some fleets have seen significant changes in rankings, setting the stage for an exciting finale.

Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands is on the brink of making history by becoming the most successful female Olympic sailor of all time. After a dominant performance throughout the competition, Bouwmeester secured her position at the top with consistent top-five finishes, despite a 20th place in race nine. The final race of the day was canceled, ensuring that Bouwmeester could not be overtaken in tomorrow’s Medal Race.

Reflecting on her journey, Bouwmeester said, “It was a crazy day. I’ve been building towards this after a tough World Championships and finding balance with my family life. I’m just going to enjoy this one and thank my family for their support.”

Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark, the reigning gold medalist from Tokyo, will likely settle for silver. She expressed mixed feelings about her performance, stating, “I felt like I underperformed this week, but securing a silver medal is still an achievement. It’s tough competing in these conditions, especially after dealing with an injury.”

The battle for bronze is still open, with Norway’s Line Flem Hoest currently holding third, five points ahead of Switzerland’s Maud Jayet.

Men’s Dinghy: Wearn Awaits Final Race for Gold Decision

In the Men’s Dinghy, Matt Wearn of Australia remains in a commanding position despite no races taking place due to insufficient wind. Wearn is assured of at least a silver medal, with only Cyprus’ Pavlos Kontides posing a threat to his gold aspirations.

Kontides, currently in second, faces a delicate balance in the Medal Race, theoretically he can beat Wearn to gold, but will need to be mindful of taking significant risks with Peru’s Stefano Peschiera in third place, just ten points behind.

Mixed Multihull: Tita and Banti Maintain Lead

Italy’s Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti continue to lead the Mixed Multihull category, despite experiencing their weakest day. They managed to secure a win in one race but followed it with two sixth-place finishes.

Tita commented on their performance, “It was tough conditions, but we’re still at the top, and that’s what matters. We’re staying focused and will keep pushing.” Argentina’s Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco rose to second place, showing consistent form, while New Zealand’s Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson slipped to third but remain tied on points with the Argentinians.

Mixed Dinghy: Status Quo Amid Abandoned Race

The Mixed Dinghy standings remained unchanged as the race was abandoned midway due to light winds. Austria’s Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr continue to lead, with Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman in second, and Japan’s Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka in third.

Formula Kite: Maeder and Lengwiler Climb to the Top

In the Olympic kitesurfing, Max Maeder of Singapore moved into the lead after finishing third in the only race of the day. Slovenia’s Toni Vodisek dropped to second, while Austria’s Valentin Bontus slipped to third.

In the Women’s Kite, Switzerland’s Elena Lengwiler surged to the top with a victory in the sole race of the day. Great Britain’s Ellie Aldridge held onto second place, with USA’s Daniela Moroz closely following in third.

