How to watch Olympic Kitesurfing live streams today from anywhere

Olympic Kitesurfing is a brand new sport for Paris 2024, if you want to ensure you catch all the action, read on to see how to watch the Olympic Kitesurfing 2024

Formula Kite (Olympic Kitesurfing) will make its Olympic debut in 2024 having been selected by World Sailing to effectively replace two Olympic Dinghy events. The class features a soft, foil kite and a board with a hydrofoil.

For both men’s and Women’s fleets, the Olympic Kitesurfing classes do not feature one-design kit, but instead competitors use their choice of approved production equipment. The International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) manages the class.

For those new to Olympic Kitesurfing, the format for Olympic Kitesurfing is almost exactly the same as for the traditional classes, with an opening qualification series running for the majority of the week with points being awarded on the same basis (one point for first place, two points for second etc.)

The key difference in Formula Kite racing is the length of the races. Kite foiling is fast and furious and races last around 10 minutes – as compared to 35-50 minutes for traditional classes.

Where the Formula Kite format is very different from the traditional fleets is in the Medal Race day format.

For the Medal Race day, the top 10 competitors go through to a Semi-Final and Final format. The top two competitors go straight through to the Final while the two Semi-Finals are made up of four competitors each in alternating rankings.

Each Semi-Final group races until a competitor has won three races and the first competitor to do so in each Semi-Final goes through to the Final.

However, the sailors who qualified in third and fourth start the Semi-Finals with two race wins already on the board. And the sailors in fifth and sixth start with one race win.

For the Finals, the format is once again first to three race wins, with the sailors who qualified for the Final in first and second starting the final with two and one race wins respectively.

Read on to find out how to watch Olympic Kitesurfing live streams in Australia, the UK, the US, New Zealand, Canada – and beyond.

Looking for a free Paris 2024 Olympics Kitesurfing live stream? The event will be free on 9Now in Australia, and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Full details on how to watch a Paris 2024 Olympic Kitesurfing live stream just below.

How to stream Olympic Kitesurfing in Australia for free

The 9Network broadcast will feature two dedicated Olympic channels on Channel 9HD and 9GemHD filled with Olympic content 24 hours a day. Plus, 9Now will stream 40 individual channels live and on-demand, ensuring Australians do not miss a second of any event, as well as extensive curation of VOD highlights and full replays.

The best way to watch the Kitesurfing will be via the 9Now app, which will feature: Over 40 channels LIVE, FREE and in HD, Replays, highlights and ‘Minis’ for the best action on-demand. Multi-language captions, Event guide and much more

For those on a desktop, simply visit the 9Network

You can also download the 9Now app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for your Smart TV, mobile or tablet.

If you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you’ll soon find a problem – geo-blocking. That’s where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It’s a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it’s back at home. Our sister title, TechRadar has done extensive testing of the best VPN service and Nord VPN consistently comes out on top.

How to use a VPN to watch Paris 2024 Olympics

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three…

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, the top choice according to our sister title is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit ‘choose location’ and select the appropriate location, eg: ‘Australia’ for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster’s stream – head to your home broadcaster’s site or app and watch as if you were at home – 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch Olympic Kitesurfing in the UK for free

If you live in the UK and want to watch every single bit of the action from the Olympic Kitesurfing live you will need to head to Discovery+. A £3.99 special Olympic offer subscription will get you access to every moment of Paris 2024, including all of the Kitesurfing taking place on the Marseille and Corniche racecourses and all medal races – but you will need to sign up before 11 August to access the deal.

However the BBC will usually run a decent chunk of live coverage plus daily highlights shows, as per Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, so you might be better served to go with that BBC iPlayer free option if don’t feel the need to watch every last second of every race.

How to watch Olympic Kitesurfing in the USA

NBCUniversal is the Olympic broadcasting rights holder in the USA for the Paris 2024 Olympics, with coverage likely to be spread across Peacock TV and its suite of TV channels.

This includes NBC, USA Network and MSNBC.

Peacock costs just $7.99 per month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage

How to watch Olympic Kitesurfing in New Zealand

In New Zealand, the official broadcasters for the last Olympics were TVNZ, which is free to watch, and Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. That looks likely to be the case for Paris 2024 too.

A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or a special Olympic subscription deal is available at $34.99. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

What is the Paris 2024 Olympic Kitesurfing schedule?

Olympic Kitesurfing in Paris 2024 begins on 4 August and continues until 8 August.

August 4

Men’s Kite – Opening Series

Women’s Kite – Opening Series

August 5

Men’s Kite – Opening Series

Women’s Kite – Opening Series

August 6

Men’s Kite – Opening Series

Women’s Kite – Opening Series

August 7

Men’s Kite – Opening Series

Women’s Kite – Opening Series

August 8

Men’s Kite – Medal Series

Women’s Kite – Medal Series

