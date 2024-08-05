Italy’s Magetti secures gold but it’s heartbreak for British Olympic windsurfing star

Despite dominating the Olympic Windsurfing all week, favourite for gold, Wilson could not take the win. Andi Robertson reports from the Olympic venue on an Italian windsurfing win

Britain’s iQFOiL windsurfer Emma Wilson failed to beat Olympic sailing’s cruellest, toughest made-for- TV medal format again as she landed the bronze medal finishing behind Italy’s Martta Magetti and Israel’s Sharon Kantor in the first ever Olympic Medal Race for the new foiling windsurfing class.

After building a huge lead – counting seven firsts, two seconds and two thirds – over the 14 initial series races Wilson qualified directly – as the new format dictates – for the three board Medal Race. But after leading on the first circuit Italy’s 2022 world champion Magetti tacked early on the second upwind, achieving a better, higher angle and was able to close down Wilson and current world champion Kantor.

Initially Wilson was inconsolable. At consecutive world championships in The Hague and this year in Lanzarote, despite dominating the preliminary series, coming in ‘cold’ to the sudden death both times she has not been able to convert to gold.

But today after realising the depth of her achievements and meeting the legions of family, friends and British supporters on the beach in Marseille she said, “I’m not sure how much longer I’m going to carry on with this. It’s so hard. As a person, I love it so much, that’s why I do it, but I’m not sure I can carry on with the format like this.

“I’m really proud of my performance this week. I did it at the Worlds the same, like a 60 point lead, just dominated that. Maybe a medal doesn’t mean anything, maybe it’s just how you go about the sport. How you approach it in life.”

She added, “As a kid, if you’d told me [I’d be a double Olympic medallist] I’d be really happy. In a while I’ll be really proud, but it’s so hard, and I think I’ve made some mistakes today. “

Of the supportive crowds she said, “It’s so nice to have support. In Tokyo we didn’t have anything, so it’s so cool to have my family and friends here. I turned off my phone all week but I think it might blow up when I turn it back on. I’m so grateful for everyone supporting me.”

For Magetti who grew up in Cagliari, Sardinia and finished fourth in the RS:X behind Wilson in Tokyo it is Italy’s first Olympic windsurfing gold since the legendary Alessandra Sensini who collected four medals between 1996 and 2008, winning gold in Sydney in 2000, silver in 2008 in Qingdao and bronzes in Atlanta and Athens.

Whilst Kantor who only secured her selection to the Olympics by winning the 2024 worlds – ahead of her third and eighth placed compatriots, Israel highlighted the continued depth of their windsurfing talent as Tom Reuveny took gold ahead of Australia’s Grae Morris in silver and the Netherland’s Luc van Opzeeland. After a tough start to his Olympics in the light winds GBR’s Sam Sills took a creditable fifth overall.

