How to watch Olympic Surfing Quater Finals live streams

Olympic Surfing has the slightly dubious honour of being the competition furthest from the main Paris 2024 competition. The Olympic Surfing events are taking place in Tahiti where competitors will be surfing the legendary ‘Wave at the end of the road’. At a little over 15,000km away from Paris, this event sets a new record for distance between an event and the host city of an Olympics.

What that distance means in practical terms for those of us watching Olympic surfing from the comfort of our own homes, is that the competition largely takes place on the middle of the night for Europeans and early evening for ,much of the USA.

After some stunning days of Surfing at the Olympic Surfing venue, the event has seen a couple of laydays with conditions suboptimal. However, today, Thursday 1 August should see the Olympic Surfing underway once again with Women’s Round 3, followed by Men’s Olympic Surfing Quarter Finals at around 23:00 CEST and then Women’s Olympic Surfing in the early hours of Friday morning.

Read on to find out how to watch Olympic surfing live streams in Australia, the UK, the US, New Zealand, Canada – and beyond.

Looking for a free Paris 2024 Olympics Surfing live stream? The event will be free on 9Now in Australia, and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Full details on how to watch a Paris 2024 Olympic Surfing live stream just below.

How to stream Olympic Surfing in Australia for free

The 9Network broadcast will feature two dedicated Olympic channels on Channel 9HD and 9GemHD filled with Olympic content 24 hours a day. Plus, 9Now will stream 40 individual channels live and on-demand, ensuring Australians do not miss a second of any event, as well as extensive curation of VOD highlights and full replays.

The best way to watch the surfing will be via the 9Now app, which will feature: Over 40 channels LIVE, FREE and in HD, Replays, highlights and ‘Minis’ for the best action on-demand. Multi-language captions, Event guide and much more

For those on a desktop, simply visit the 9Network

You can also download the 9Now app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for your Smart TV, mobile or tablet.

If you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you’ll soon find a problem – geo-blocking. That’s where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It’s a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it’s back at home. Our sister title, TechRadar has done extensive testing of the best VPN service and Nord VPN consistently comes out on top.

How to use a VPN to watch Paris 2024 Olympics

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three…

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, the top choice according to our sister title is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit ‘choose location’ and select the appropriate location, eg: ‘Australia’ for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster’s stream – head to your home broadcaster’s site or app and watch as if you were at home – 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch Olympic Surfing in the UK for free

If you live in the UK and want to watch every single bit of the action from the Olympic Surfing live you will need to head to Discovery+. A £3.99 special Olympic offer subscription will get you access to every moment of Paris 2024, including all of the Surfing taking place on the Marseille and Corniche racecourses and all medal races – but you will need to sign up before 11 August to access the deal.

However the BBC will usually run a decent chunk of live coverage plus daily highlights shows, as per Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, so you might be better served to go with that BBC iPlayer free option if don’t feel the need to watch every last second of every race.

How to watch Olympic Surfing in the USA

NBCUniversal is the Olympic broadcasting rights holder in the USA for the Paris 2024 Olympics, with coverage likely to be spread across Peacock TV and its suite of TV channels.

This includes NBC, USA Network and MSNBC.

Peacock costs just $7.99 per month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage

How to watch Olympic Surfing in New Zealand

In New Zealand, the official broadcasters for the last Olympics were TVNZ, which is free to watch, and Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. That looks likely to be the case for Paris 2024 too.

A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or a special Olympic subscription deal is available at $34.99. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

What is the Paris 2024 Olympic Surfing schedule?

1 August

18:00 Women’s Olympic Surfing Round 3

22:30 Men’s Olympic Surfing Quarter-Finals

2 August

01:10 Women’s Olympic Surfing Quarter-Finals

3 August

18:00 Men’s Olympic Surfing Semi-Finals

19:10 Women’s Olympic surfing Semi-Finals

20:20 Men’s Olympic Surfing Bronze Medal Match

21:00 Men’s Olympic Surfing Gold Medal Match

21:30 Women’s Olympic Surfing Bronze Medal Match

22:10 Women’s Olympic Surfing Gold Medal Match

4-5 August

Reserve Day

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1 – Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)

2 – Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.