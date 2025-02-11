Vision 484 first look: New catamaran in development for 2026 launch

The new Vision 484 focuses on simplicity and avoids complexity where possible. It will launch in 2026.
This South African yard’s first model, the Vision 444, is a fast and lightweight catamaran set up for long-distance sailing that has won wide acclaim over the past five years. A new 48-footer is also in development for launch in 2026.
Avoiding complexity whenever possible is a big part of the overall concept. Mainsail trim, for example, is controlled by a bridle with purchase system each side that’s mounted on the hard top. This enables the sail to be trimmed as accurately as with a traveller system, but the arrangement is lighter, quicker to install and a lot easier to maintain, especially in far-flung parts of the globe.
Systems are also chosen from suppliers with global distribution and complex options are avoided where possible. The 40hp Nanni diesel engines, for instance, use an almost ubiquitous Kubota base engine that doesn’t have the complexities of electronically controlled common rail fuel injection systems. In addition, each boat leaves the factory with all the spares needed for the first two years of sailing – all stowed in a dedicated workshop area that also has space for all the necessary tools.
The Vision 484 will offer more space than the existing boat and will have a three-cabin layout. It will also have an impressive 4,300kg payload, while the bridgedeck is raised to 90cm above the water. Until now the yard has not had a presence in Europe, but Agulhas Yachts in Palma was appointed to represent the brand in January 2025.
Vision 484 Specifications:
Hull length: 14.75m 48ft 5in
Beam: 8.00m 26ft 3in
Draught: 1.25m 4ft 2in
Displacement: 12,700kg 28,000lb
Price: US$1,250,000.
Contact details: visionyachts.com
