Evo 60 first look: Luxury catamaran with a capital L

The Evo 60, a modern-looking luxury catamaran expected to cost around $3.5m, will debut at the International Multihull Show in 2026.

The Evo 60 is an eye-opening, performance-focused luxury cruising catamaran and a full South African project. Drawn by top multihull designer Anton Du Toit (Balance Yachts’ designer), who grew up on a cruising yacht and is self-taught, the first Evo 60 is already in construction at Evolution Marine in Cape Town.

This is a young company with plenty of experience behind it. Led by veteran boatbuilder Oliver Dawson, the yard specialises in advanced composite work, with recent projects varying from a Class 40 to high-speed ferries, accommodation pods and even a replica of a GT40 sports car.

The powerful, modern-looking cat is being promoted as capable of both regatta sailing and bluewater cruising. A fully infused E-glass/carbon epoxy structure will go some way to meeting its brief for strong, safe high-speed. Around 80% of the Evo 60 is carbon, including rig, appendages, crossbeam and longeron.

Dawson’s conservative estimate is that the lightweight displacement of the first boat will only be 13.5 tonnes. He says their objective is to make this high-performance cruising catamaran experience closer to that of a monohull superyacht, yet “with a similar power-to-weight ratio as the Gunboat 68, she should perform exceptionally well”.

The aft-mounted wheels provide articulating helm positions, an advancement on the now popular pivot systems, which should give “a monohull-like sailing experience, especially in the outboard performance mode,” Dawson continues. Push-button controls and a self-tacking jib will help enable short-handed use.

A glance at the Evo 60 renderings tells you there’s as big a focus on liveability and luxury as there is on performance. The covered cockpit, saloon space and galley with island provide significant socialising space. And the layout of the first boat has an opulent owner’s hull swallowing the full port-side hull, including transverse berth. Three interior design themes are offered.

Evolution Marine is gearing up to build 12 yachts over the next four years. The first is progressing without an owner as Dawson wants it at the start of the Cape to Rio Race at the end of this year. It will then make its debut at the International Multihull Show in 2026.

When you compare the much shorter lead time and price against similar performance cruising cats from HH and Balance etc, Evo could make an attractive proposition.

The price is expected to be around $3.5m, which includes a very full, ready-to-sail spec.

Evo 60 Specifications:

LOA: 18.27m 60ft 0in

LWL: 18.27m 60ft 0in

Beam: 9.02m 29ft 7in

Draught: 0.63-3.28m 2ft-10ft 8in

Contact details: evolutionmarine.co.za

