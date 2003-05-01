Last gybe on Logica

Yachting World's Jessica Daw onboard LogicaCMG as she heads towards the finish line of the Round Britain Challenge Race in first place

It is hard to put into words the emotions – we gybed round the fairway buoy at 22.25 this Wednesday evening and shortly afterwards the radio schedule revealed that our closest rival, Spirit of Southampton, is some nine miles behind us as we race for the finish line and The Daily Telegraph approx 10 miles East of them. The schedule coincided with the gybe so the distance off is my best estimate in the circumstances. Surely not too soon to allow ourselves to think about victory?

With what is deemed a comfortable lead, so no need for the spinnaker, we are proceeding up the Solent under poled out number one towards the finish line off The Royal Yacht Squadron.

The tension of the last few days has been unrelenting, created by our own desire to win and the belief that we could, added to in great measure by the skipper driving us on all hours of the day (by whatever method) and by being hounded first by BG day after day and then in the last few days by Spirit of Southampton, who along with all eight crews were hungry for a win and the possibility of a record.

Baring any last minute problems, we will cross in first place shortly to win this inaugrual event and in some style too. I’m sure relief and euphoria and maybe a little hysteria will be in evidence. I need to go and join my crew for one last gybe and then a whole lot of drinking.