World’s Coolest Boats: The AC40 – ‘You feel like a Formula 1 driver’

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our time. This time, the most successful female sailor in Olympic history, Hannah Mills, chooses the AC40.

“The AC40 is the coolest boat in the world because it’s like a little go-cart, super responsive. You can really rip it around the turns. You feel the Gs, but you’re tucked away. You feel like a Formula 1 driver when you’re sat there driving it around the racetrack.

“The autopilot’s bloody impressive on the 40s. It teaches you a lot, but equally it makes it really sailable for people who are new into the world of Cup-style fast foiling. That opens the doors for a lot more people to get onto that pathway.

“There are lots of buttons to press and I was a bit worried it was going to change the sensation of sailing, but actually, you very quickly get really tuned in with that feeling.

“The racing is amazing. The boats get super-close and you’re ripping at speeds over 40 knots. I think we topped out at maybe 46. But quite quickly the speed gets normalised, Especially when you’re racing, you look down and suddenly see you’re going 43, 44 knots in a bear away and you didn’t even realise. They’re just epic!”

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AC40 Vital Statistics:

Top speed: 51.3 knots

LOA: 11.8m/39ft

Launched: 2022

Berths: 0

Price: £2.2 million

Adrenalin factor: 95%

Hannah Mills Bio

Hannah Mills is the most successful female sailor in Olympic history, winning two golds and a silver in the 470 class.

She is skipper and team principal of Athena Pathway, the British Women’s and Youth America’s Cup team, strategist for Emirates GBR SailGP team, and spearheads the Women’s Pathway Programme within SailGP.

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