‘We were in full survival mode’ – Wild racing on day one of the Youth America’s Cup

The Youth America's Cup got underway on Tuesday 17 September and after a long wait the racing was fast, frantic and, at times chaotic

The first day of the UniCredit Youth America’s Cup in Barcelona did not get off to a flying start on Tuesday 17 September, as challenging conditions saw a significant delay to racing.

Crews spent a long time on the water waiting for winds, which struggled to reach the minimum limit of 7.5 knots. It wasn’t until the early evening that racing was able to get underway, with a sudden shift in the weather , bringing stronger winds of 14-16 knots from the southeast, along with rougher seas.

The intensified conditions tested the skills of the young sailors, particularly in the first race of the day, after the sudden change in conditions caught all teams out and they started the raving with their biggest headsail up.

The combination of large waves, gusty winds, and over-canvassed boats saw all the crews struggling at times throughout the races. In the first race, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, helmed by Marco Gradoni and Gianluigi Ugolini, secured a commanding lead for Italy.

Despite the challenging conditions, they held off American Magic to win the race. Emirates Team New Zealand put in an impressive performance after being early at the start, they managed to overhaul the British Athena Project for third place by the end of the race.

Reflecting on the day, Harry Melges, skipper of NYYC American Magic, described the conditions. “The racing was really awesome. It was extremely difficult for us. The first race when the wind came in was quite bumpy and we’re on the J1 still which kind of threw the boat out of balance pretty good and made it quite tricky to sail.”

Race two saw even stronger winds, and technical issues picked up in the first race of the day forced the French and Swiss teams to sit out. Emirates Team New Zealand briefly took the lead, but a mistake on the downwind leg allowed Luna Rossa to pull ahead. However, American Magic overtook the Italians on the final legs, achieving speeds of 30 to 40 knots, and secured the win.

By the end of the day, American Magic and Luna Rossa were tied on points, while Emirates Team New Zealand and Athena Pathway shared third.

Gradoni, skipper of Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli – both here and previously in an Americas Cup Preliminary Event in the AC40 – praised his team saying: “It was just amazing to race and I’m really proud of the boys because it was really difficult, especially downwind it was crazy passing through the waves. I’m really proud of the boys because they’re less experienced than me but they learn super-fast, and we know we can be better.”

Racing in the Youth America’s Cup will resume Wednesday with four scheduled races across Group A and Group B, starting at 10:30 CET, with the hope that these races can be run ahead of the Louis Vuitton Cup Semi-Final racing, which is due to take place at 14:00 CET.

