Top 6 teams selected for the Youth America’s Cup Semi-Final

The 12 teams competing in the Youth America's Cup have now been whittled down to 6 Youth America's Cup Semi-Finalists, with the Italians standout performers

The final teams have been selected for the semi-finals of the UniCredit Youth America’s Cup following a competitive day of racing in Barcelona yesterday, Monday 23 September, which saw six races completed in favourable conditions. The standout performances of the day secured semi-final spots for six teams, three from each qualifying group, as they prepare to battle for a place in the finals.

Local supporters had plenty to cheer about as Sail Team BCN, representing Spain, secured their semi-final place with a crucial victory in the last race of the day. Helmsmen Martin Wizner and Conrad Konitzer led their team through a solid series of races, and improved throughout the event. Their communication and boat-handling skills were key to their success, peaking at just the right time to ensure qualification.

Wizner expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance, reflecting on a day of fast-paced sailing: “We went out there to enjoy the racing. It was a great day, no big waves, and these boats are designed for that. We went really fast today, and we’re super happy. Today was all about sailing.”

Joining Sail Team BCN from Group B are Swedish Challenge powered by Artemis Technologies and Andoo Team Australia. Both teams were consistently among the frontrunners throughout the regatta, showcasing their competitiveness and adaptability in the eight-race series.

Ludvig Lindqvist, helmsman for the Swedish Challenge, acknowledged the work ahead as they prepare for the semi-finals: “It’s a new regatta now. You’ve got to go in with confidence. We’ve got some homework to do tonight, but I think being fast at the start will solve a lot of problems.”

The Australian team, led by helmsman Cole Tapper, is also in a confident mood heading into the next stage. Tapper believes his team has made significant strides: “I think we can make an upset. Our boat-handling has improved a lot, and that allows us to race harder. We’re fast, and that gives us a chance.”

From Group A, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, NYYC American Magic, and Athena Pathway secured their spots in the semi-finals.

Italian helmsmen Marco Gradoni and Gianluigi Ugolini led a Luna Rossa team that has been the clear top performing team in the qaulifiers. Further victories for the Italians in the day’s first two races, once again demonstrated their control. Despite minor handling errors in the later races, their performance put them comfortably at the top of their group.

Gradoni remained focused on the task ahead: “We will go out just to win races. It’s not going to be easy, but we know what we need to do.” His calm approach mirrors the high expectations placed on the Italian team, one of the favorites going into the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, American helmsman Harry Melges, representing NYYC American Magic, is taking a pragmatic approach as his team gears up for the next phase. “Everything resets tomorrow in the semi-finals,” Melges said. “The goal is to come out in the top two and make it to the final. We’ll be looking at today’s races and working on tightening up the little things.”

The final semi-finalist from Group A is Athena Pathway from Great Britain, led by Nick Robins. In the decisive final race, the British crew battled fiercely with Emirates Team New Zealand for the last spot in the semi-finals. Although New Zealand eventually withdrew due to a technical issue, Robins and co-helm James Grummett maintained their composure, finishing second in the race and third overall in the group standings.

Grummett acknowledged the learning curve but remained optimistic: “We’re still learning a lot about the racing and the boats. Tomorrow, the whole event starts again, and we’ll take what we’ve learned into the semi-finals.”

The semi-finals will consist of a four-race series scheduled for Tuesday, September 24, at 1400 CET, featuring thew six Youth America’s Cup Semi-Finalists from each group. The top two finishers will progress to the final, a one-on-one match race to be held during the Louis Vuitton Cup Final on Thursday, September 26.

