Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Wins Youth America’s Cup Final

Tha Italian Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli had been the standout performers in the Youth America's Cup and showed no signs of weakness in their final win

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli claimed the UniCredit Youth America’s Cup title after a decisive victory over NYYC American Magic in the final race, held in challenging conditions with winds up to 18 knots and large waves. The Italian team, led by Marco Gradoni and co-helmsman Gianluigi Ugolini, controlled the race from the start, as they has througout the competition.

The race began with a crucial error from NYYC American Magic, as they picked up a penalty for entering the start box early. The 75-meter penalty put them on the back foot immediately, forcing them to fall behind Luna Rossa, who sailed conservatively but effectively throughout the six-leg race.

The Italians, supported by trimmers Rocco Falcone and Federico Colaninno, extended their lead gradually, navigating the course with skill and precision. By the first tack, the gap had grown, and the Americans were unable to recover.

Despite efforts to close the gap, the Americans found no opportunity to overtake. Luna Rossa covered their competition tightly, protecting the right boundary of the course, giving NYYC American Magic little chance to gain ground.

The Italian crew maintained control throughout, rounding the leeward gates efficiently and handling the challenging conditions with composure. At times reaching speeds over 46 knots, their disciplined approach left no room for error.

NYYC American Magic, helmed by Harry Melges with Kyle Navin as co-helmsman and supported by trimmers Severin Gramm and Finn Rowe, struggled to regain their footing after the penalty. A few splashdown errors compounded their difficulties, and they crossed the finish line 36 seconds behind Luna Rossa. While clearly disappointed, the American team remained composed in defeat, acknowledging that the starting penalty had been a major setback.

Melges reflected on the result, recognising the mistake at the start but emphasising that his team would learn from the experience. “We gave it everything, but the start hurt us. Still, we’re proud of the way we raced and will take this as a lesson going forward.”

For the Italian team, the victory was a culmination of hard work and determination. After consistently strong performances throughout the event, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli’s win was a fitting conclusion to their Youth America’s Cup campaign. Marco Gradoni, who has been hailed as a rising star in Italian sailing, expressed his pride in the team’s effort and resilience. “This win means a lot to us. We’ve worked incredibly hard to reach this level, and it’s a great feeling to achieve our goal,” Gradoni said. “It’s been a team effort from everyone involved, and we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

Following the race, Luna Rossa’s sailors celebrated with their team, marking the end of a focused and disciplined campaign with a well-earned victory. Their success not only highlights the strength of Italy’s youth sailing program but also positions Gradoni and his teammates as names to watch in future America’s Cup events.

