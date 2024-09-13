Louis Vuitton Cup Semi-Finals: Selection made as INEOS pick Alinghi

Ben Ainslie and his INEOS Britannia America's Cup team have named their competition for the Louis Vuitton Cup Semi-Final

Following their win in the Louis Vuitton Cup Round Robin Series On Monday 9 September, INEOS Britannia have selected their opponents for the Louis Vuitton Cup Semi-Final, starting tomorrow Saturday 14 September.

INEOS clinched the Round Robin win by defeating Luna Rossa in a single-race sail off between the two teams, who were tied at the top of the table at the end of the regatta. Buy taking that win, the Brits gave themselves the significant advantage of picking their competition for this next stage of the event.

It was widely assumed that INEOS would pick Alinghi Red Bull Racing as the Swiss have looked the weaker of the four remaining challengers. And in his remarks immediately after the sail-off, Luna Rossa skipper, Jimmy Spithill talked of preparing to face American Magic thus showing that the Italian-flagged team also assumed his outcome.

INEOS were not required to name their competition until today, Friday, and have taken all the time allowed to announce their choice.

Some fans had speculated that the Brits could pick the strongest of the challengers to date, Luna Rossa in the Semi-Final. The reasons given for potential choice have varied, but boil down to the Brits having beaten the Italians in the last couple of races and have the momentum. And assuming Luna Rossa beat American Magic, INEOS will have to face them at some point, so might as well do so now.

For his part, Ben Ainslie also muddied the waters slightly this week writing for The Telegraph newspaper, he noted: ‘Everyone probably expects us to pick Alinghi as they won the fewest round-robin races of the four remaining challengers.

‘But there are arguments for and against every team. We all have our strengths and weaknesses. Jimmy Spithill, one of the helms on Luna Rossa, said in his post-race interview on Monday that he was looking forward to their “semifinal against American Magic”. He may have gone a little bit early but let’s see.’

In reality it was never likely to be anyone other than Alinghi, who give the British-flagged team the strongest shot at the Louis Vuitton final. The choice also means that one of Luna Rossa or American Magic will be knocked out. Based on the Round Robin form you’d say that American Magic looks the weakest of the two, but either could well beat the Brits.

Announcing the decision via the INEOS Britannia’s Inside Track YouTube show, today Ainslie diplomatically said: “We’re going to pick Alighi, because all three teams are really tough in their own conditions. But we think, for a number of reasons, that Alinghi will be a good test and we want to keep getting better throughout the competition.”

