3 time America’s Cup winner swaps New Zealand for Italy in shock move

Peter Burling the Kiwi wunderkind of the sailing world has been signed to long-time rival, Italy's Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli

Peter Burling, the most successful America’s Cup helm in the modern era, has signed with Italian team Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Following much speculation, the Italian challengers confirmed today, Friday 20 June 2025 that Burling – who helmed Emirates Team New Zealand to a record three back-to-back wins (the ‘three-Pete’) – will join Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli for the 38th America’s Cup cycle.

Burling announced he was departing Team New Zealand back in early April this year, after he and team boss Grant Dalton were unable to come to agreement on key terms.

Exactly what they were were never disclosed, but there was plenty of speculation that it was to do with the level of all-in commitment Dalton sought from his key team members. Burling is also skipper of the Black Foils New Zealand SailGP team.

Exactly what capacity Burling will join the Italian team in is unclear, in part due to wording in a draft protocol released by Team New Zealand in late May 2025

That draft Protocol currently forbids sailors who competed in the last Cup for one nation representing another in AC38 stating:

‘…up to two non-nationals may participate as crew on a Competitor’s yacht in a race in the AC38 Events, provided such non-nationals did not participate as crew in any races of the following AC37 Events – the AC37 Final Preliminary Regatta, the Challenger Selection Series or the AC37 Match.’

This rule was known to be one of the sticking points among several Challengers – including the Challenger of Record, Ben Ainslie’s Athena Racing.

However, the Italian challengers have been notably quiet following the recent dissent voiced by the British, American and Swiss teams.

This does raise the question of whether the Italians intend to have Burling on the water for AC38 at all, or if that rule is no longer set to be included in the Protocol.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Peter Burling to Luna Rossa,” said Max Sirena, CEO of Luna Rossa. “Peter has been a long-time rival, and over the years we’ve come to deeply respect both his exceptional sailing talent and his sportsmanship on the racecourse.

“Even though his exact role has yet to be defined, he will certainly be part of the sailing team, reinforcing Luna Rossa’s core leadership group and contributing to key areas of our development program.

“Peter brings tremendous sporting, technical, and personal value. We are confident his presence will give the team a significant boost, bringing renewed energy, expertise, and determination as we look ahead to the challenge before us.”

“I’m incredibly proud to be joining Luna Rossa for the 38th America’s Cup,” said Peter Burling.

“I’ve always loved racing against Luna Rossa and now to join this iconic team is a real honour. The innovation and competitiveness they bring to the Cup has always inspired me. I’m grateful for the warm welcome and I’m looking forward to working hard alongside a world-class team, doing my part to help win Luna Rossa’s first America’s Cup.”

