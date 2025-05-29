‘Team New Zealand have sold something they do not own the rights to. This is not acceptable.’ Alinghi issues strong America’s Cup statement

Alinghi is the latest to issue a rebuke to America's Cup Defender Team New Zealand, following the announcement of the 38th America's Cup venue on 15th May 2025

Swiss America’s Cup team Alinghi Red Bull Racing issued a statement today, Thursday 29th May, as the latest war of words among various interested America’s Cup teams escalates.

That statement was followed by another from the official America’s Cup Challenger of Record, the Royal Yacht Squadron’s Athena Racing.

The first indication that something was (once again) amiss in the world of the America’s Cup came when Team New Zealand announced Naples as the venue for the 38th America’s Cup, seemingly out of the blue – though rumours of an announcement had been circulating.

That venue announcement was followed days later by Ben Ainslie’s Athena Racing, and US team NYYC American Magic, both issuing co-ordinated team statements. The Athena Racing statement revealed the British frustration that six months of negotiation with Team New Zealand, headed up by Grant Dalton, had failed to result in a Protocol agreement stating that:

‘For seven months Athena Racing has been in negotiations on a protocol for the 38th America’s Cup with the Defender, Team New Zealand, on behalf of all the Challengers – with the aim to deliver a fair sporting framework and commercially viable event for all America’s Cup stakeholders. Despite recent progress being made, significant barriers remain.

‘Typically, a host agreement has only followed the publication of an agreed protocol. In the absence of an agreed protocol, it is therefore difficult to understand what exactly has been agreed between Team New Zealand and the Government of Italy as the sporting framework and details of the event do not yet exist.’

These opening salvoes then saw Team New Zealand biting back against charges of a lack of transparency, calling the challengers ‘unreasonable’ and taking the unprecedented step of releasing the America’s Cup Protocol draft apparently without full consultation with Challenger of Record Athena Racing.

Gloves-off America’s Cup statement from Alinghi

The statement released today by Alinghi takes aim squarely at Team New Zealand and goes as far as claiming that ‘Team New Zealand have sold something they do not own the rights to.’ And additionally reveals they have contacted the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron ‘raising questions about the administration of the competition by Team New Zealand.’

In what was another clearly co-ordinated effort from the Challengers, the Alinghi statement was quickly followed by another from both Athena Racing and NYYC American Magic, both giving full-throated support to the sentiments expressed by the Swiss team.

In full the Alinghi statement reads:

‘When Alinghi Red Bull Racing withdrew in April from consideration for the 38th America’s Cup, we did so because we had serious concerns about the administration and governance of the Cup by the Defender, Team New Zealand.

‘While we wholeheartedly welcome the choice of Naples as a perfect host venue for the Cup in 2027, our concerns were deepened yesterday when Team New Zealand celebrated the announcement of the host venue at an event in the city.

‘They had no right to do so without first having agreed a protocol with the Challenger of Record, Athena Racing, who were not consulted on the host venue arrangements which critically impact all challenging teams with regards to cost and logistics.

‘In signing a commercial deal with the host city that includes the Challenger Selection Series of races for the Louis Vuitton Cup, Team New Zealand have sold something they do not own the rights to. This is not acceptable.

‘Additionally, the lack of transparency over the terms of the venue deal struck by Team New Zealand begs the question: How can a venue be agreed without either the host city or any of the challenger teams knowing what form of regatta will take place?

‘This is just the latest demonstration of the Defender’s failure to live up to its fiduciary duties as the Trustee of the America’s Cup.

‘These growing concerns about the governance of the Cup is why Société Nautique de Genève has written to the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron raising questions about the administration of the competition by Team New Zealand and requesting information relating to RNZYS’s responsibilities and duties as Trustee.

‘As a two-time winner of the Cup and a former Trustee ourselves, Alinghi will always feel a responsibility to the America’s Cup and believe that those who organize and run the event should always seek to put the collective interest of the Cup above all else.

‘Like Athena Racing and American Magic, we believe that a successful America’s Cup hinges on openness, trust, and a shared understanding among all participants. We remain hopeful that a protocol between the Defender and the Challenger of Record can be agreed that establishes an equitable sporting framework for the racing and a commercially viable event for all America’s Cup stakeholders.

‘If this can be achieved, then Alinghi is ready to explore ways that we can be part of that future, especially in the wonderful city of Naples in 2027, a truly fitting setting for the world’s greatest sailing competition.’

Alinghi are no strangers to Cup controversy themselves having been taken to court by Larry Ellison’s BMW Oracle after their succesfull defence of the America’s Cup. the resultant fall out saw several years of battle in the courts before a Deed of Gift match between the two teams in 2010.

Could the Cup be heading back to the courts once again?

