Looking Sydney Hobart Race Hotels and accommodation? We've pulled together a smart selection of locations and venues to take in both the ambience of the race event and the city life.

Sydney is a wonderful place to head to in December with its vibrant city life and the Sydney Hobart race fleet assemble here every year for the big race.

Sydney Hobart Race Hotels – Premium range

The Langham Sydney

Ideally located just a few minutes from Darling Harbour, The Rocks and Circular Quay. Contemporary luxe with all the high class touches you’d expect from a Langham hotel. Great views but obstructed in part by some construction going on nearby.

This excellent hotel overlooks Sydney Harbour, with luxurious rooms with panoramic views over the iconic Sydney Opera House and Circular Quay. Super fitness centre, dining and outdoor pool. Some city view rooms over look a highway.

Park Hyatt Sydney

A masterclass in contemporary luxe, this hotel is ideally located on the edge of Sydney Harbour with wonderful views. Rooms have floor to ceiling glass doors opening to private balconies. Lovely roof terrace with pool. On the expensive side but most would say worth it.

Sydney Hobart Race Hotels – Mid range

Little National Hotel Sydney

Highly rated hotel close within easy reach of Darling Harbour and The Rocks. Contemporary design, well appointed rooms and excellent facilities. Some noise from cars outside.

SKYE Suites Green Square

A perfect solution for those prefering to enjoy the convenience of being able to cater for themselves. Stylish luxury boutique apartment-style suites with kitchens in a great location. Stylish outdoor swimming pool. Apartments could be a little more spacious

The Fullerton Hotel Sydney

Beautiful hotel with large chic rooms with fantastic city views. Located within the bustling business district its within easy reach of Darling Harbour, The Opera House and other key attractions. No swimming pool.

