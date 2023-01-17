Annapolis Boat Show is one of America's biggest boat shows, so local hotels book up fast. Here's our pick of where to stay nearby...

We’ve put together a list of hotels near the Annapolis Boat Show at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit.

Accommodation is listed with the distance from the City Dock described as walking time, driving time or public transport time.

At the time of writing, all the options below had availability for the show period (April 28-30), but they can book up quickly, so don’t wait around…

Hotels near Annapolis Boat Show: Premium

134 Prince – Luxury Boutique Hotel

Elegant luxury boutique hotel in a prime location. Lovely well appointed rooms with amazing bathrooms. Having just 34 rooms, it’s not the place to go if you love lively bars and a bustling atmosphere.

Distance to City Dock: 1 minute walking

Cozy Cottage In the Heart of Historic Downtown Annapolis

Very pretty cottage with garden in a prime location right in the heart of downtown Annapolis. A great alternative to formulaic hotel stays. Might be a bit quiet for some.

Distance to City Dock: 4 minutes walking

Hotels near Annapolis Boat Show: Mid-range

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Annapolis

Great value 4 star hotel with spacious attractive rooms in a prime location. Hotel has a free shuttle bus to main attractions. There’s a seasonal outoor pool too. Some minor soundproofing issues.

Distance to City Dock: 14 Minutes drive, 40 minutes public transport

The Westin Annapolis

Prime historic downtown Annapolis location close to many of the areas main attractions. Good value hotel with decent rooms and all mod cons and a swimming pool too. Parking can be a bit expensive.

Distance to City Dock: 21 Minutes walking, 21 minutes public transport

Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, Autograph Collection

Lovely waterside location, friendly staff, large nicely presented rooms with great views. Popular with wedding parties which might deter some.

Distance to City Dock: 4 minutes walking

The Inn at Chesapeake Bay Beach Club

Attractive hotel with a pretty garden, great location, very nicely designed spacious rooms. Good restaurants. Opt for a coastal view room. Some rooms over look a parking lot.

Distance to City Dock: 26 minutes drive

Hotels near Annapolis Boat Show: Budget

The Graduate Annapolis

Great value for money highly rated small hotel in a prime downtown location. Attractive rooms, fun décor and helpful staff. Dining only available on certain days of the week during low season.

Distance to City Dock: 13 minutes walking, 13 minutes driving

Crowne Plaza Annapolis, an IHG Hotel

Very good location, nicely decorated clean rooms handily equipped with a microwave and coffee maker, great value for money. Indoor swimming pool. Some rooms can be a litle noisy as closer to a freeway.

Distance to City Dock: 12 minutes driving, 30 minutes public transport

