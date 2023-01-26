Cowes is the yachting centre of the British South Coast. Lots of major events start from here with an array of sporting events happening throughout the year. Here's our pick of where to stay nearby...

Cowes is historically the centre of yacht racing on the British south coast positioned just a couple of miles off the mainland on the Isle Of Wight. Booking accommodation on such a small island during peak season can be tricky. We’ve looked up some of the best places to stay both on the island and on the mainland within a relatively easy ferry ride. We’ve provided options for crew houses and hotels to suite those who are looking to base a crew there during the regatta week or for people who want to take in the the historic ambience of the place.

We’ve also listed offers in Premium, mid and budget ranges.

Cowes hotels and holiday houses

Premium accommodation – Cowes

Insignia, 32 Cross Street – Holiday home

This holiday home can accommodate 6 people and is slap bang in the heart of town. Great views across the River Medina, but no view of the standard race start line. You’ll be in the heart of everything here, but if you like a quiet life, you might want to stay further out of town. During Cowes Week this area can be quite noisy, but it is a few seconds walk from the Red Jet ferry so if you need to hop across to Southampton for anything it’s easy.

Distance to Cowes: you’re in it! Red Jet 2 minute walk

View at Booking.com

Solent View Apartment

This modern apartment overlooking the the solent accommodates 4 people. Its prime location is ideal for watching yacht racing or the daily buzz on the water from the comfort a large balcony. The bedrooms are a little on the small side. Parking on site is free.

Distance to Cowes centre: 5-10 minute walk. 10 minutes walk from Red Jet ferry terminal. 25 minutes walk from East Cowes Red Funnel terminal or 10 minute drive.

View on Booking.com

Mid Range accommodation – Cowes

Villa Rothsay Hotel

Central Cowes location, great views, free shuttle service, attractive comfortable rooms – some with a balcony. Parking a bit limited.

Distance to Cowes centre: 10 minutes walking distance, 15 minutes walking from Red Jet ferry terminal

View at Hotels.com

35 Cross St – Boat House – Holiday Home

To accommodate 4 people the Boat House is situated in the heart of town just minutes walk from the Red Jet ferry terminal, or 15 minutes walk from East Cowes Red Funnel ferry terminal.

It has a small outdoors court yard though it is in such a central location you’ll find it can get noisy peak season and during regatta week, but at other times it is quiet and a peaceful area to stay.

Distance to Cowes: you’re in it! Red Jet 2 minute walk

View at Hotels.com

The Woodvale

A bit of a trek out of Cowes but what a view and vista over the whole of the Solent from this prime spot on the IOW. Parking may be tricky during peak season as it is road-side parking. Staff are friendly and accommodating to guests.

Distance to Cowes centre: 1.8 miles, 35 minutes walk, 7 minute drive

View at Hotels.com

BEST WESTERN New Holmwood Hotel

Great Cowes location with lovley sea views. Great service from friendly staff. Very good restaurant too. Some rooms a little on the small side.

Distance to Cowes Centre: 15 minute walk

View at Booking.com

Budget accommodation – Cowes

Onefifty

Charming highly rated B&B offering comfortable and attractive bedrooms, sea views, a raved about breakfast and a friendly host. Conveniently located too in central Cowes although it’s a bit of a steep walk back.

Distance to Cowes Centre:

View on Booking.com

The Wight Mouse Inn

A charming inn with wonderful sea views, great food, comfortable bedrooms and easy access to spectacular coastal walks. It’s a few miles from Cowes, but within easy reach if you have a car.

Distance to Cowes Centre: 15 miles / 30 minute drive

View at Hotels.com

The Chequers Inn

A lovely and highly popular countryside inn with great food, large comfortable rooms and a friendly atmosphere. Super location for exploring the Isle of Wight but a short drive from Cowes so you do need a car.

Distance to Cowes Centre: 9 miles / 20 minute drive

View at Hotels.com

Premium South Coast Hotels within a ferry ride/short drive of Cowes

The Montagu Arms

Charming, historic country house dating back to 1742 located in the pretty village of Beaulieu. Excellent dining, lovley rooms and pretty gardens. Across the water from Cowes but a short drive from the Lymington Ferry.

Distance to Cowes Centre: take the Lymington Ferry then 20 minute drive from Yarmouth to Cowes.

View at Hotels.com

Careys Manor Hotel and Spa

A perfect hotel for those who love spas as much as sailing. This historic gem is located in the pretty village of Brockenhurst, and boasts excellent Thai dining and a world class spa. It’s a 10 minute drive to Lymington to catch the Isle of Wight Ferry.

Distance to Cowes Centre: take the Lymington Ferry then 20 minute drive from Yarmouth to Cowes.

View at hotels.com

Rhinefield House Hotel

A beautiful gothic manor house in the heart of the New Forest with beautiful views and charming rooms. There’s also a small but super spa, and a very good restaurant. It’s a 15 minute drive to Lymington where you can catch the ferry across to the Isle of Wight.

Distance to Cowes Centre: take the Lymington Ferry then 20 minute drive from Yarmouth to Cowes.

View at hotels.com