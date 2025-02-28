World’s coolest yachts: The Myth of Malham

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our times. Deb Fish nominates The Myth of Malham

“Nothing beats the elegance of a classic yacht with a distinguished past. RORC commodore John Illingworth’s Myth of Malham won the Fastnet Yacht Race in 1947 and 1949, and made history as captain of the British team that won the first Admiral’s Cup in 1957,” says Fish.

The Laurent Giles design was radical for its time. The owner’s brief, according to Giles, was to “go ‘flat-out’ for the Fastnet; minimum size, rather light displacement, no sheer or doghouse and very short overhangs”. The design also capitalised on the RORC rating of the time to maximise ‘free’ headsail area.

“Illingworth and the Myth were ahead of their time – the yacht featured a masthead rig, providing unrated sail area, and Illingworth sailed with a mixed crew often including Mary Pera, an authority on celestial navigation, as his navigator,” adds Fish.

Fittingly, the RORC race named after the Myth of Malham is a true navigator’s challenge, with a host of tidal gates to contend with along the South Coast.

Myth of Malham stats rating

Top speed: Approx 9 knots

LOA: 11.47m/37ft 6in

Launched: 1947

Berths: 6

Price: Unknown

Adrenalin factor: 60%

Deb Fish

Dr Deborah Fish is commodore of the Royal Ocean Racing Club. The first woman to be elected to the post, she is an active offshore racer, twice winning the RORC Season Points Championships as well as the 2024 IRC double-handed champs. She has completed 11 Fastnet Races, though only started to sail aged 30. This year she leads the club in its centenary year, including an Admiral’s Cup revival and Rolex Fastnet Race.

