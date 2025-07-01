World’s Coolest Yachts: Swan 55 Galiana

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest yachts of our times. Tapio Lehtinen nominates Swan 55 Galiana

“Olin Stephens had designed two 6 Metres before creating his breakthrough yawl, Dorade, in 1929 – a scaled-up ocean-going 6mR. Forty years later, the Swan 55 marked the end of his ocean racing yawl lineage.

“I love feeling connected to this legendary chain of S&S yawls, including Stormy Weather, Manitou, Santana, Baruna, and Kialoa II. In my opinion, the Swan 55 is the classiest and most beautiful design Nautor ever built,” he says.

Galiana was built in 1970 and raced in the 2023 Ocean Globe Race. “The S&S yawl offers exceptional sailing performance combined with comfort and seaworthiness. Galiana will take me safely anywhere on the planet. The yawl rig makes sailing enjoyable, with many sail combinations. I particularly enjoy using classic sails like the mizzen staysail and blooper,” Lehtinen adds.

“Galiana is also a fantastic cruiser. I plan to enter major RORC events and the Bermuda Race before attempting the Ocean Globe Race in 2027.”

Swan 55 Galiana stats rating

Top speed: 20 knots

LOA: 16.8m/55ft 2in

Launched: 1970

Berths: 12

Price: €200,000

Adrenalin factor: 60%

Tapio Lehtinen

Tapio Lehtinen is a Finnish around the world sailor who has twice competed in the single-handed Golden Globe Race, finishing 5th in 2018. He also skippered Galiana in the crewed Ocean Globe Race. Lehtinen took part in the Whitbread Race aged 23 and is a passionate supporter of youth sailing, racing Galiana with a young Finnish crew.

