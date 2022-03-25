World’s coolest yacht: Pride of Baltimore II

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our times. Andy Schell nominates Pride of Baltimore II.

“What sets Pride of Baltimore II above all the other boats I’ve encountered is the combination of the boat itself, her captain and crew, her history and what she represents. I grew up sailing on the Chesapeake, and Pride was our hometown tall ship. Her sleek, fast, Baltimore Clipper shape is unmistakable.

“My favourite encounter was during the 2006 Great Chesapeake Bay Schooner Race. I was racing on Woodwind, leading the fleet down the Bay. The wind shifted onto the quarter overnight and Woodwind’s upwind advantage disappeared.

Gazing aft on a moonless night, we could just make out the enormous silhouette of Pride’s rig in the darkness, her iconic square topsail black against the night. She freight-trained past us close by our starboard beam that night and the thought of that sight still gives me chills.

Her long-time captain Jan Miles is a master seaman and really sails his ship. Pride of Baltimore II is a reminder of how traditional seamanship never goes out of style.”

Pride of Baltimore II Stats Rating:

Top speed: 15 knots

LOA: 32m

launched: 1988

berths: 24

Price Unknown

Adrenalin factor: 30%

Andy Schell

Andy Schell and his wife, Mia Karlsson, are founders of 59º North and run offshore adventure passages on their Swan 59 Icebear and Swan 48 Isbjorn. With new a son, Axel, they’ve been riding out the COVID-19 pandemic at their farmhouse in Sweden. They sail their family boat Spica, a 1977 Norlin 34, in the Stockholm archipelago.

