World’s Coolest Boats: The 29er dinghy

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative boats of our times. This month Hannah Diamond nominates the 29er dinghy

“When I moved out of Oppies, I wasn’t sure I wanted to sail,” Diamond recalls. “I tried the 420 for a little bit, but for whatever reason, it just didn’t click. And I lost the love with sailing completely – from being completely obsessed to not really wanting to go. My dad arranged for a friend to take me out for a sail in his 29er. And in that hour, I found my smile, my passion for sailing just instantly came back.”

The 29er youth skiff is a natural feeder for many of the high performance classes. “My career path doesn’t look anything like what I expected it to. And a lot of the things I’ve ended up doing have put themselves in front of me rather than me really searching for them, which I’ve been really lucky with.

“But if I hadn’t sailed the 29er, I wouldn’t have had the fast boat pedigree. I probably wouldn’t have had the confidence to go into the Nacra 17, which then played into the SailGP.

“So one lunchtime sail at a winter youth squad actually sent me down the path I’ve ended on now.”

29er dinghy stats rating

Top speed: 19 knots

LOA: 4.4m/14.4ft

Launched: 1998

Berths: 0

Price: £15,000

Adrenalin factor: 75%

Hannah Diamond

Hannah Diamond has one of the most diverse CVs in sailing, including competing in the Nacra 17 (taking Silver at the World Championships), the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race with Vestas 11th Hour Racing, double-handed offshore racing, match racing, SailGP, and racing for the Puig Women’s America’s Cup last October with Athena Pathway.

