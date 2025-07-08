This Prime Day Helly Hansen Gilet is very comfortably discounted

This Prime Day, Helly Hansen are offering a significant discount on a smart and lightweight gilet for keeping you at the right temperature on the water.

In the Prime Day Helly Hansen sale, we’ve found a corker for keeping your body comfortable when you’re sailing. The Helly Hansen gilet’s price is at a new low, now $105.30, down from $150.00.

When wearing a coat is too warm and a t-shirt too chilly, this Prime Day Helly Hansen gilet is perfect for keeping the chill off. Helly Hansen says it is wind-resistant and water-repellent, so it would be ideal for protecting you from getting soaked by sea spray when helming.

Helly Hansen gilet – Was $150.00 Now $105.30

This stylish Helly Hansen gilet is lightweight enough to pack away in a rucksack or wear on a breezy sailing trip. The healthy discount is at a new low for Prime Day as well. View Deal

Although we haven’t tested it, Helly Hansen is well-known to us for their quality and long-lasting products, so you can be sure the investment in their pieces is worthwhile for your budget. Reviewer Chris from the US vouches for its design, saying it’s ‘Fitted but not constricting.’ He adds, ‘great color and sturdy construction.’ The lightly quilted fit insulates the body without trapping excessive heat.

The Helly Hansen gilet features three zip-up pockets on the outside, making it ideal for sailing, as you can store your small valuables safely without worrying about them slipping out of your pocket in rolling seas. The discreet zips blend with the jacket for added subtlety, too.

I like how versatile this Prime Day Helly Hansen deal is, as you could use it for more than just days on the water. It’s regular-sized so that you can fit thicker mid-layers underneath it. The navy colour means you could just as easily slip it on for your lunch break in a city as for wearing while hiking a cliff path.

And when you’re done wearing this gilet, there’s even an external loop in red so that you can easily hang it up.

