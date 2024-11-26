This crazy pack-away Kayak that folds down like a suitcase is a Black Friday bargain with $100 off

There are plenty of inflatable kayaks and inflatable kayak deals on the market but folding kayaks are few and far between. The Oru Lake is a single-person folding kayak with a capacity of 250 pounds. It weighs just 17 pounds and is made of UV-treated double-layered polypropylene and has an impressive trick… it folds down into a large rectangle.

This Black Friday the Oru Lake is as cheap as I’ve seen it reduced to $398.98 in the Bass Pro Black Friday sale. This summer our technical editor, Fox Morgan tested it out and gave it a firm thumbs up.

This is actually one of the cheaper options in Oru’s range but we think it is easily the best option in the range for the inexperienced paddler especially as it’s slightly shorter length making it slightly easier to manouver.

Waves are always going to be an issue with a folding kayak such as this and, as the name implies, it is best suited to lakes or calmer water.