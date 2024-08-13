The coolest Watersports Toys of 2024: From inflatable foilers to motorised Paddle Boards

The Summer of 2024 has seen a vast array of new watersports toys hit the market. From snorkelling, paddleboarding, spearfishing or and array of powered or inflatable craft, there are plenty of watersports – and downtime accessories – on offer

Hydrofoils have had a transformational impact on most things that float in recent years, from kite, wing and prone surf foiling to the powered e-foil boards (a couple of which are listed here), the ability to fly silently above the water is addictive.

Those who’ve already tried wingfoiling will know it’s an ideal sport to take up for anyone – the equipment is compact, and all you need is access to the two things you need: water and wind.

A foil can be disassembled into compact parts, and if you choose a versatile size it can be used on stand up paddleboards, surfboards and wingfoil boards.

To fly silently a metre or so above clear water with only a small board beneath your feet is pure thrill. We’d argue the best watersports equipment to pick up in terms of value to thrill ratio is a wingfoil kit as it’s relatively easy to learn, particularly for anyone who has done windsports before. The wing (sail) element helps give you lift, stability and something to hold on to.

A wing between 4-5m in size is ideal (if you can get two, then perhaps a 3.5m and 5.5m). A paddleboard is a good start to help familiarise yourself with holding and gybing a wing on a stable platform. Then, you’ll need a foil and a board.

Those who are already hooked will likely know their ideal board and foil setup (warning: like cycling, anything with carbon involved can quickly become an expensive hobby), but here are some suggestions for those starting out.

The best foiling watersports kit of 2024

Starboard Inflatable Wingfoil kit

A leader in the paddleboard world, Starboard has an expanding range of foil options to suit all abilities and budgets. For a versatile package to keep in a locker and to suit entry-level to intermediate, this combination of 7ft x 31in Airfoil inflatable board, a FreeWing Go sail and S-Type 2000 foil is recommended by UK brand ambassador Paul Simmons. The inflatable Airfoil board makes sense as it’s more compact and won’t damage your boat. It uses Starboard’s proven paddleboard welded rail technology and incorporates a covered foil plate and optional footstraps (not needed for learning but fun once you get going) – while its generous 169lt of volume will provide plenty of stability for riders up to 140kg.

Buy it now from Starboard

Stoke Foil Boost

Whether for a lightweight dinghy, a SUP or a wingfoil board, once you’ve taken the plunge and bought foiling kit, you can add an electronic booster that can transform your setup into a powered one. This can give you more versatility – and get you foiling more – without going down the more premium and space-hungry route of a dedicated e-foiler like the Flite Air.

There are various solutions, typically coming from Australia – check foildrive.com.au for instance. We’ve featured this Stoke Foil Boost previously. It can be used on foiling dinghy rudders, wing, SUP and surf foils – just clamp the compact torpedo-like prop to your existing kit to give you a remote-controlled boost onto a wave (and build up the required apparent wind in as little 4 knots).

Buy it now from stokefoiling

Flite AIR

Back with its most affordable electric foil board ever, e-foiling leader Fliteboard is hoping to appeal to a younger crowd. The Air weighs just shy of 26kg, thanks to a lightweight inflatable outer rim, but packs two decent battery options offering 45min or 90min of flight time. Choose the foil wing that suits your size and agility and the type of drive, and you’re off. A growing cohort of fans say this is as close as you get to flying on water.

Buy it now from Fliteboard

Aerofoils Hyperfly

Here’s another product so new it’s still on pre-order. It’s one of a growing fleet of bonkers foiling electric boards – distinguished by its practical handlebar option. The concept is all-round safety for those discouraged by the speed and balance required to get up on these foiling beasts. It has an anti-breach system that keeps the foil firmly in the water and handy webbing at the bow to secure a load. The handlebars can be removed for stowage or more agile manoeuvring. It’s also partly inflatable.

Buy it now from aerofoils

The best non-foiling watersports kit of 2024

Rover Aero Bug slinger Micro Skiff

Bote has developed an incredible all-rounder in the form of its inflatable new ‘micro skiff’. Use it for fishing, paddling, exploring – even as a fair-weather tender.

Measuring 12ft 6in (3.8m), it features a removable alloy rack that can take a 6hp outboard motor. Another rack amidships acts as a handhold, fishing rod holder and instrument console. You can paddle it like a SUP and cruise over the shallows thanks to an 8cm draught. It deflates and packs into a bag weighing less than 40kg.

Buy it now from BoteBoard

SipaBoard Drive Tourer

Is a motorised SUP a brilliant or barmy idea? For those hovering in the latter camp, the point here is that a board with built-in propulsion could be a big help if you’ve ever been caught out by wind, tide or sheer fatigue.

The other faff of a conventional inflatable paddleboard is the inflation part: the SipaBoard features a self-inflating mechanism and a built-in compressor. But this premium SUP board is not just about a safer and easier experience. It’s also about enabling you to go further and to do more. To that end, this highly efficient Drive Tourer model uses a new modular Dual+ Battery System to provide up to six hours of jet power,

alongside integrated LED lights for a bottom-lit night cruise.

Buy it now from sipaboards

Aqua Marina Glow SUP

If you’ve ever fancied a paddle in the calm of the night, but baulked at togging up with headtorches, Aqua Marina’s new Glow range of SUPs is for you. It features an LED lamp mounted at the bow which will illuminate 2m ahead of the board.

Another LED strip turns the whole board into an indirect light source, thanks to semi-translucent elements in the deck and sidewalls (perfect for attracting squid). Choose six different lighting colours and effects such as breathing, static and party with up to six hours of battery life. Comes in 10ft 4in (3.15m) size with all the features that make this brand a SUP all-rounder.

Buy it now from Aquamarina

Awake Rävik 3

Billed as an electric surfboard, the Rävik 3 is the latest offering from Awake – a Swedish outfit whose founder was one of the first to market with a waterjet powered board 10 years ago.

It has appeal for beginners and keen surfers alike, with simple controls and good stability but the ability to rip tight turns and pull off some gnarly tricks. Its top speed of 55km/h (30 knots) is not for the faint hearted, and its battery options will deliver 40-60 minutes of riding with a 2-hour recharge time. It packs 11kW of power and weighs just 23kg in foam and carbon fibre.

Buy it now from Awakeboards

Oru Bay ST folding kayak

Oru specialises in folding kayaks, and its 12ft 3in Bay ST is designed for longer trips in choppier water. Its closed cockpit design keeps water out and allows you to store luggage for overnighters. The genius of the design is that the kayak is a kind of origami puzzle of folding plastic sheets that stows flat and zips together at the deck to keep a stable, watertight form. It reportedly takes minutes to do, and there is a comfy, adjustable seat, plus an attachment point for a spray deck if you want it. And it weighs less than 12kg and folds into a backpack!

Buy it now from Oru.

JayKay e-Fin 2.0

The prototype E-Fin was launched a few years back: it was billed as a simple way to add electric power to any stand-up paddleboard, kayak, canoe – anything with a fin dock underneath it, in fact. The latest E-Fin 2.0 packs the same 360W of power, but the remote control has been given a small display and is said to be more reliable, while the drive itself is more manoeuvrable thanks to a new reverse gear. The battery can now also be replaced.

Buy it now from Jaykay

Sublue Vapor

Still on pre-order, but due to ship this summer, Sublue’s new Vapor is billed as its best performing seascooter yet. Offering underwater speeds up to 10km/h, it allows you to explore reefs and coastlines with just a mask or full scuba gear. The grip is styled to mimic motorbike handlebars, and its LED display gives you data about speed, heading and water temperature. You get up to an hour of propulsion with an 85% recharge also taking just an hour. Cool bit of kit, albeit pricey!

Buy it now from Sublue

